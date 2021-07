Feels Like Ishq (Netflix) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Feels Like Ishq (Netflix) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Feels Like Ishq is an Indian romance-drama sequence. It options an ensemble solid together with Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chugh, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Amol Parashar, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur. The sequence encompass six person tales, helmed through Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar and Sachin Kundalkar. The sequence was once premiered on 23 July 2021.

Unencumber Date & Availability

Feels Like Ishq will to be had to circulation on video-on-demand platform from 23 July 2021. The sequence encompass overall 6 episodes. The primary trailer was once introduced on 30 June 2021. Different main points associated with the sequence are given under.

To be had On Netflix General Episode 6 Episodes Working Time Now not To be had Launched Date 23 July 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

When you’ve got extra information about the internet sequence Feels Like Ishq, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

