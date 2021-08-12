Feinberg Forecast: The Lay Of The Emmys Panorama One Week Prior to Ultimate Vote casting

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled through The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, displays his highest try to expect the conduct of the Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences, now not his non-public personal tastes. He arrives at those standings through drawing upon consultations with citizens and strategists, research of promoting and exposure campaigns, result of awards that precede the Emmys and the historical past of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of End

The Crown (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Lovecraft Nation (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)

The Boys (Top Video)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Means (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

WandaVision (Disney+)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

I Might Break You (HBO)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Conan (TBS) — podcast (Conan O’Brien)

Final Week This night with John Oliver (HBO)

The Overdue Display with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Day-to-day Display with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

Jimmy Kimmel Reside! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

*BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Saturday Evening Reside (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A Black Woman Comic strip Display (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Order of End

Hamilton (Disney+) — podcast (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Bo Burnham: Within (Netflix) — podcast (Bo Burnham)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Buddies: The Reunion (HBO Max)

A West Wing Particular to Get advantages When We All Vote (HBO Max)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Order of End

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

The Pepsi Tremendous Bowl LV Halftime Display Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand Construction Again The usa Nice Once more Higher 2020 (Showtime) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Oscars (ABC)

Celebrating The usa — An Inauguration Evening Particular (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of End

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Items: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas at the Sq. (Netflix) — podcast (Dolly Parton)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO) — podcast (Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering)

Fake It’s a Town (Netflix) — podcast (Fran Lebowitz)

Town So Actual (NatGeo)

Secrets and techniques of the Whales (Disney+)

American Masters (PBS)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Order of End

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Occasions Items) (FX)

The Social Quandary (Netflix)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Damaged Center (HBO)

Tina (HBO)

Boys State (Apple TV+)

*BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL*

Projected Order of End

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Particular (CBS) — podcast (Oprah Winfrey)

My Subsequent Visitor Wishes No Advent with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: On the lookout for Italy (CNN)

United Sun shades of The usa with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

*EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING*

Projected Order of End

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Dick Johnson Is Lifeless (Netflix)

76 Days (Pluto)

*BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM*

Projected Order of End

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

The Wonderful Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Best Chef (Bravo)

*BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of End

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) — podcast (Mark Cuban)

Working Wild with Undergo Grylls (Nat Geo)

Belongings Brothers: Endlessly House (HGTV)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

*BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of End

Changing into (Disney+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Promoting Sundown (Netflix)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Underneath Deck (Bravo)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Nation)

Rege-Jean Web page (Bridgerton)

Sterling Okay. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Story) — podcast

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Nation)

Uzo Aduba (In Remedy)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Nation)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Story)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Story)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Story)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Story)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Story)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Story)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Nation) — podcast

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Story)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan) — podcast

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Means)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Jean Sensible (Hacks)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) — podcast

Allison Janney (Mother) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Evening Reside) — podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Evening Reside)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Means)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of End

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Evening Reside)

Cecily Sturdy (Saturday Evening Reside)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Evening Reside)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of End

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) — podcast

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) — podcast

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) — podcast

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of End

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — podcast

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) — podcast

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (The Queen’s Gambit) — podcast

Michaela Coel (I Might Break You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of End

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I Might Break You)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of End

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) — podcast

Jean Sensible (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)