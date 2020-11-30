Felicity Huffman, ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ Star to Lead ABC Comedy

Felicity Huffman and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen are hooked up to lead a comedy at ABC that has landed a pilot manufacturing dedication.

The untitled single-camera comedy stars Huffman because the unlikely proprietor of a minor league baseball crew. After all of a sudden dropping her husband and inheriting his beloved crew, she is pressured to navigate her new regular with the assistance of her dysfunctional household, together with her oldest son, a baseball devotee with Down’s Syndrome (Gottsagen), her work household and the Sacramento neighborhood at massive. The venture is impressed by Susan Savage, the real-life proprietor of the Triple A World Champion River Cats.

Becky Hartman Edwards will write and govt produce the venture, with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Leisure govt producing with Joel Zadak of Artists First and Susan Savage. Huffman will govt produce together with starring, with Gottsagen producing. ABC Signature will produce.

The function would mark a return to ABC and performing normally for Huffman, who just lately accomplished a brief jail sentence for her involvement within the nationwide school admissions scandal. She beforehand starred on the community’s hit dramedy “Determined Housewives” in addition to the critically-acclaimed ABC reveals “American Crime” and “Sports activities Night time.” She received an Emmy for her time on “Determined Housewives” and received a Golden Globe for the movie “Transamerica.” Her latest credit embrace “When They See Us” and the Epix sequence “Get Shorty.”

She is repped by ICM.

Gottsagen earned sturdy evaluations for his function debut in “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring alongside Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. He’s repped by KMR and Morris Yorn.

Deadline first reported the event information.