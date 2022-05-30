Felipe Calderón celebrated with Checo Pérez his victory in the Monaco GP

The former president of Mexico was invited to the Monaco GP and celebrated Checo’s triumph (Video: Twitter/@juanburgos)

The celebrations in the team Red Bull Racing he starred in them Sergio Czech Pérezafter ending in first place at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Mexican followed the celebrations with the rest of his team and went to the emblematic pool of the circuit. Among the guests that stood out was the presence of Felipe Calderon Hinojosaformer president of Mexico.

As part of traditional celebration at the Monte Carlo circuit, Czech He was the first to jump into the pool in front of all the members of the Austrian team and thus inaugurate a series of “dips” in the pool. Little by little they joined more Formula 1 personalities and one of them was the current president of the Environment and Sustainability Commission of the FIA (International Automobile Federation).

In a video that went viral on social networks you can see the moment in which Czech invited Felipe Calderón to jump into the pool in Monaco; In the recording you can see how Sergio had a brief talk with the Mexican politician and you can hear that Czech says: “He alone, he alone”, to which Felipe Calderón replied: “It’s my turn, right?”

Often, amid jokes and laughter, the Mexican runner hugged the former president and they jumped into the water together, without caring about Calderón’s clothing, Sergio took the Mexican politician to the water. Even in the video it can be seen that before Pérez jumped into the pool, the people around the celebrations tried to push the president of the FIA ​​environmental commission into the water, since he hesitated for a moment about jumping into the pool.

Once they both fell into the water, the people who witnessed the event applauded the performance of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and continued to jump into the water. The images quickly caused controversy on social networks as the presence of the former member of the National Action Party (PAN) at the sporting event.

Different Internet users described Formula 1 as a social elite sport, in addition, the father of Czech Pérez, Antonio Perez Garibaywho is a deputy from Morena and a sympathizer of the so-called “Fourth Transformation”, for which they joked with the possible reaction of the father of Czech for the coexistence that his son had with the former Mexican president.

Later the Mexican politician himself published a tweet with a photograph next to Czech and recognized his victory. “@SChecoPerezhas made history: in adverse conditions, he won the #MonacoGP 2022 @FIA@ F1. A pride for Mexico. Congratulations!!!”.

It should be noted that Felipe Calderón attended the Monaco Grand Prix because he received the invitation by the prince Albert II of Monaco to deal with issues related to the launch of the Award “Grace Influential Impact”, which will include Formula 1 and will ensure an event with less ecological impact.

And it is that from February 2022 Felipe Calderón was appointed to his new position within the FIA and he has had to carry out different functions as president of the Environmental Commission for the Environment and Sustainability.

Among the public figures who congratulated Czech for his achievement it was the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwho through Twitter dedicated a few words to the Formula 1 racer for having achieved first place in the race.

“Many congratulations to @SChecoPerez for this win! It is a great emotion to see our flag raised high in the # Monaco Grand Prix”, he posted on his verified profile.

With this achievement, Sergio became the Mexican driver with the most victories in the highest Formula 1 circuit, he also achieved his first Q1 in the 2022 season.

