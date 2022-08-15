Felipe Melo revealed a silent gesture by Riquelme and made public a strange request for his next visit to La Bombonera

Felipe Melo enjoys his present at Fluminense and does not close the door on a step through Argentina (Photo: Reuters)

the figure of Felipe Melo She is known throughout the continent with her successes in Brazilian soccer and the peculiar charisma that she carries at every opportunity she has to give an interview. The brand midfielder currently works in the Fluminense and revealed that he once again had contact with the world mouthwho flirted on several occasions and always made clear his desire to spend time in Argentina with the blue and gold shirt.

In this case, the footballer revealed that he received a gift from one of the great references that the Xeneize. “I want to go to the Boca field, be with La 12. Roman sent me two Boca shirts. I had the opportunity to play in Argentine football, but no offer came”declared in a chat with D-Sports Radio.

In addition, he gave details about his future and opened the doors to the team, which declares itself a fan: “I have a contract until December and then we will see. I love Boca, since I was little I liked it. In Argentina I am a Boca fan. When I retire I would like to go see a game, but not in the box, but with the people, that gives me hope. For me it is one of the best fans in the world. It is a club that makes you fall in love”.

Cano is currently the Brasileirao’s top scorer with 13 goals in 21 games (Photo: Reuters)

On the other hand, Melo had to choose among the four semifinalists who he would like to keep the most important trophy on the continent. “Fluminense and Vélez are brothers. Hopefully they can win and go to the final of the Libertadores. Flamengo is the best team in South America, they like to play football a lot”, he said, sending his strength to the Fort.

Regarding the football in which he works, Felipe took the opportunity to send a message to the technical director of the Argentine team. “Germán Cano is the best 9 in Brazilian football. He is helping the team a lot defensively. With our coach, Fernando Diniz, he is a complete player. Scaloni must look at it. He has to have a chance. The World Cup is a short competition, a quick tournament, a month, it doesn’t matter if a player is 17 or 35 years old. If he is in a good moment, he has to take it. That’s what matters”.

And he added about his teammate: “If Argentina doesn’t call him, it’s better for Brazil and for us at Fluminense. But as a friend and fan I have to say that he deserves a chance. He is the top scorer and the best 9 we have in Brazilian football.” To close, the midfielder responded to Mbappé when he underestimated the level of South American football. “A shit was sent when he spoke ill of South America. They forgot that the maximum champion of the World Cup is Brazil”hill.

