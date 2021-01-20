Felipe Mora pressured Portland Timbers not to return with Pumas and stay in MLS

Felipe Mora pressured Portland Timbers not to return with Pumas and stay in the MLS (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

While Pumas hurts from the injury of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, this Tuesday they let a forward go to MLS. Portland Timbers announced that it acquired the letter from Chilean Felipe Mora, who was on loan with the US team since the beginning of last year.

Through a press release, the club reported that they completed the transfer of the South American striker, who belonged to the felines. Mora signed a new contract using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), which are funds strategically provided by the League to teams to add or retain players.

“We are excited to announce that we have completed the signing of Felipe Mora de Pumas. It’s here to stay! ”The team wrote on their official social media accounts.

Portland Timbers announced that it acquired the letter from Chilean Felipe Mora, who was on loan with the team (Photo: Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports)

And is that the network breaker did not want to return to Mexico City with the university students. Gavin Wilkinson, president of Portland, revealed that the 27-year-old player insisted on the institution to stay and play in Major League Soccer (MLS).

“Felipe pushed for a chance to stay in Portland, which made it possible to acquire it at a favorable transfer price. We are fortunate and excited to add a proven player in Felipe to an already tremendous group of attacking players, ”commented the manager.

Wilkinson commented that the Chilean also selected it was an invaluable piece for the team’s operation last season. He assured that, now that they have a working relationship for a longer time, he will help the team to achieve happiness for his fans.

“Having Felipe on loan in 2020 provided an invaluable opportunity for extended exploration and it reinforced the fact that he is a high-quality player with tremendous values ​​who will continue to help the Timbers win, ”he stated.

Portland president Gavin Wilkinson revealed that the 27-year-old insisted on the institution to stay and play in MLS (Photo: Troy Wayrynen / USA TODAY Sports)

In turn, Mora received praise from his coach, Giovanni Savarese. “We are delighted to have Felipe back in the long term, as he’s an accomplished international striker in the prime of his career“, I note.

Felipe fitted the group perfectly last year, and we can’t wait for him to continue to be a key contributor to the Timbers.

And is that the santiaguino came to the Timbers on loan on January 31 2020. Since then he has earned the confidence of the manager by scoring seven goals and two assists in 1,204 minutes played in 19 appearances, 13 of them as a starter.

Mora has been considered to defend his country in the national team (Photo: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

It is worth remembering that Felipe Mora, despite his forcefulness in front of the goal, did not have a great passage through Mexico. When he arrived with Blue Cross (2017-18) scored 14 goals in 40 games played, while in the Pumas scored 19 goals in 65 games.

His most prolific stage occurred with the University of Chile (2016-17), in his native country. He scored 20 goals in 30 games played. In addition, the Clausura 2017 campaign ended as the top scorer in the Chilean League (13) and helped his team win the First Division title that season.

That is why Mora has been considered to defend his country in the National selection, where he has only scored one goal since making his debut against Romania on May 31, 2018. His most recent call was against Venezuela in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup on November 17, 2020.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Gustavo el “Halcón” Peña, legendary captain of the Mexican national team in the 1970 World Cup, died

José Alves “Zague”, historic striker for América and father of Luis Roberto Alves “Zaguinho” died.

The champion León still does not walk in the MX League when he draws without goals against Pachuca

Rayados de Monterrey will carry out COVID-19 detection tests due to an outbreak in the first team