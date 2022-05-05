Felipe Romero, the Mexican who was already knocked out by Dmitry Bivol

The Russian boxer who will face Canelo Álvarez has already fought with Mexicans. His fourth professional rival was Felipe Romero, whom he defeated by knockout in the eighth round of their fight.

Saul Alvarez will direct the next challenge of his professional career against the current champion of the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 pounds, Dmitry Bivol. Although the confirmation of the fight against the best pound for pound in the world put him in the spotlight of the Mexican fans, the one born in Kyrgyzstan already faced an Aztec exponent on one occasion. Is about Felipe Romerowho was the fourth rival in his professional career.

The August 28, 2015with a long consolidated career spanning 29 fights as a professional, Felipe Romero He went to The Hangar room, located in Costa Mesa, California, to face one of the most important challenges in his career. The regional title vacancy of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the United States was found in dispute and to obtain it he had to vencer a Dmitry Bivolwho debuted a year earlier and would make his fourth appearance.

The fight was agreed to eight episodes. Confident in his experience, the native of Baja California Sur used his jab to mark the distance with the Russian and reduce his power. The strategy worked for him in the early episodes and he even doubled Bivol on a few occasions, but the daring of the less experienced did not cease. The course of the episodes indicated that the available title could be for either of them.

Felipe Romero became national champion (Photo: WEB Archive – Ringside24.com)

The even level and integrity that prevailed among the athletes made us think that the winner would be defined in the judges cards. With that expectation, Bivol and Romero jumped to face the last round, but the European came out willing to seek a resounding victory that crowned him for the first time in his professional career.

Romero underestimated Bivol by passing out the guard for lapses. Both were cautious, but the most frontal was the Russian. Feeling the force of the impacts and with notable disorientation, Romero began to walk around the ring with his fists around his face. to avoid as much damage as possible. The Mexican’s blows lacked force and on several occasions he opened his defense.

When the stopwatch ticked down to 30 seconds, Bivol executed his last offensive combination. After breaking a hug from Romero and watching his movements with anticipation, she took him against the ropes and punished with a series of hooks. One of the punches connected to his jaw was the one that ended up knocking him down in one of the corners. The referee had no choice but to stop the brawl and give the European victory.

Felipe Romero is active with a record of 21 wins, 19 losses and a draw (Photo: WEB Archive/ Ringside24.com)

That defeat called Romero’s mostly winning balance into question, since in the following six clashes he accumulated consecutive defeatsfour of them by way of knockout and against characters like David Benavidez. In his history there were also athletes like the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usykwho later shone in the heavyweight category, as well as Rigobertbrother of Canelo Álvarez.

The race of Indio Romero was extended over the next six years until December 21, 2021, when faced his most recent brawl against Ernesbadi Begue, whom he failed to overcome. Throughout his 41 fights he has achieved 21 winsof which 15 have been by way of knockout, as well as 12 losses by chloroformseven by decision and only one draw.

Dmitry Bivol will seek to overcome Canelo Álvarez after beating Felipe Romero by knockout (Photo: Twitter/@bivol_d)

While, Dmitry Bivol continued his solid path towards the consecration of his career. A year after defeating the Mexican, he became interim monarch for the World Boxing Association (WBA), a title he retained and led him to make a dozen successful defenses.

Seven years after confronting the one from Baja California Sur, Bivol will once again face a challenge against another Mexican. This time it will be Saul Alvarez (57-1-2), who has a notably different record and performance than his compatriot and will seek to snatch the light heavyweight world title from him to continue extending his record.

