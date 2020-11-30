Felix Viscarret Directs Paco Leon Leonor Watling in ‘From the Shadows’

In a robust Spanish expertise bundle, “Patria” director Felix Viscarret is about to direct “Home of Flowers” Paco Leon and “Nasdrovia” star Leonor Watling in psychological thriller “From the Shadows” (“Desde la Sombra”), adapting a novel by Spanish author Juan José Millas, winner of most of Spain’s foremost literary awards, together with the Planeta, Nadal and Nationwide Narrative Awards.

A star of sitcom “Aida,” a free-to-air TV phenomenon over 2005-14, and extra latterly Netflix Mexico hit “Home of Flowers,” Leon co-wrote and directed “Arde Madrid,” a Movistar Plus Rose d’Or profitable unique collection. Star of Pedro Almodovar’s Academy Award profitable “Speak to Her,” Watling confirmed her comedian skills most just lately in Movistar Plus’ excruciatingly discomforting Russian mob comedy “Nasdrovia.”

Produced by Academy Award profitable Tornasol Media (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), and co-produced by Belgium’s Entre Chien et Loup (“The Congress,” “Elle”), “From the Shadows” might be introduced onto the worldwide market at Ventana Sur by Latido Movies.

Co-written by David Muñoz (“The Satan’s Spine”), “From the Shadows” activates Damián who, to flee from his boss, hides in an enormous vintage wardrobe that’s delivered to a middle-class residence, inhabited by Lucia and Fede and their teenage daughter. A persistent fantasist – he imagines himself as a TV movie star delivering candid interviews to prestigious journalists – Damián realizes that staying in the wardrobe provides him an opportunity to steer the regular life he has at all times missed.

He turns into the household’s guardian angel, doing the housekeeping in its absence, as his maintain on actuality crumbles and Lucia, on anti-depressants, believes the wardrobe hides the specter of her lifeless brother.

From the Shadows

Credit score: Latido Movies

“This story is a portrait of the insanity, typically unusual, typically comical, all of us have: Dialogues we feature on with ourselves, how we fall in love, how we deny realities,” mentioned Viscarret, saying he likes to bop between the comical and melancholic.

Championed by Fernando Trueba off the again of a notable brief, “Dreamers,” Viscarret’s debut, “Beneath the Stars,” produced by Cristina Huete, confirmed his ardour for bringing a human dimension to misplaced trigger characters, which he goals to repeat in “From the Shadows,” he mentioned.

“I like to repair my gaze on clumsy, harm or humiliated characters who, producing compassion, wrestle to make issues higher. Even when that battle isn’t profitable, even when the ultimate redemption – like in this case – is loaded with contradictions, it makes all of it worthwhile.”

“Felix is one in every of Spain’s most proficient younger administrators, he has a novel capability of inventing worlds. On this case, the novel he adapts is from one in every of Spanish best dwelling writers,” mentioned Latido Movies head Antonio Saura.

Saura added: “What’s much more fascinating, it’s a nice adaptation, that mixes humor and style in a really clever means and, in fact, the forged is sensible!”

Supporting younger and established expertise throughout a variety of arthouse and crossover movies from largely Spain and Latin America, at Ventana Sur Latido will showcase Chilean Germán Acuña’s fantasy father-son drama “Nahuel and the Magic Ebook,” Latido’s first incursion into animated household leisure; “Child,” Juanma Bajo Ulloa’s fashionable maternity-themed fairy story, a standout at October’s Sitges; and the Rome and Busan Competition-selected “The Finest Households,” “a critique of the deep-rooted prejudices, excessive social fragmentation and sophistication inequality in modern-day Peru,” mentioned its director, Javier Fuentes-Leon (“Undertow”).