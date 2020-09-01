Female and male jawans killed themselves together in Patna’s BMP camp, stirred to death

Bihar Crime: A woman and a male constable shot themselves and committed suicide on Tuesday in Patna’s BMP campus. As soon as this incident is known, sensation has spread throughout the campus. Both of them died at the same place together. This incident is from the campus of BMP One in Patna, where on Tuesday morning, the whole campus echoed with the sound of continuous shooting, which caused chaos. Among the deceased constables, the male has been identified as Amar Subba and the female constable has been identified as Varsha Tigga. Also Read – Knowing your uncle’s unhappiness in Bihar, since nine years old, your spirit will tremble

Giving information about the incident, the BMP jawans told that after the firing incident, the bells rang in the campus and we all came to know about the incident. He told that the bodies of both have been found lying in the same place, where the SLR rifle has also fallen.

Giving information about the case, Patna SSP Upendra Sharma has also confirmed the incident and told that the information of the case has been received and the officials have been dispatched to the spot as soon as the information is received. He said that along with this the FSL team has also been informed about the incident. That team will also arrive soon.