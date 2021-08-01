Female friend stated – you must no longer marry, 19 yr previous boyfriend did it after video chat

Mumbai: Sought after to marry female friend, however female friend refused to marry. The nineteen yr previous pupil was once disenchanted about this. He did a video chat along with his female friend after which dedicated suicide by way of putting. This incident brought about a sensation within the circle of relatives.Additionally Learn – Love Rape Dhokha: Past love then rape… After coming from prison, were given married within the temple, took Nainital for a stroll after which…

The case is of Kurla in Mumbai. A 19-year-old faculty pupil right here allegedly dedicated suicide after video chatting along with his female friend. Police stated that the female friend had became down his marriage proposal, and then he took this step. An legit of the VB Nagar police station stated that the person tied the noose with a belt at his place of dwelling in Bhartiya Nagar and neighbors noticed his frame, and then his mom was once knowledgeable.

Police stated, "Since he was once no longer selecting up his mom's telephone, his mom requested the neighbors to move and spot. Our investigation discovered that the deceased had a video chat with a lady who was once from her faculty ahead of the incident. He video chats to turn the woman that he's in a position to finish his existence if she turns down the wedding proposal. A case of unintended dying has been registered and extra investigation is on.