Fenisha’s baby secret is out in tonight’s Casualty

Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) has been maintaining a secret for a while now in Casualty however sadly for her, that secret has a time restrict that it is getting nearer to reaching.

Pregnant with Ethan Hardy’s (George Rainsford) youngster, with Ethan and Will Noble (Jack Nolan) beneath the impression that she terminated the being pregnant early on, she has been worrying about how she’s going to hold the information to herself – notably together with her rising baby bump changing into seen.

This week, nonetheless, Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) learns the information, and she or he finds out in dramatic circumstances.

Jan and Fenisha have by no means actually seen eye to eye, however when they’re each on the scene of a collapsed railway tunnel, and Jan is injured in the method, the 2 are in a position to get some issues off their chests. Jan admits that she sees a whole lot of potential in Fenisha and concedes she offers her a tougher time in consequence – and as time goes by, they start to bond.

Whereas issues do look worrying at one stage for Jan, Fenisha is in a position to get her again to the ED and plainly a newfound bond exists between the 2 ladies. A lot in order that Fenisha decides to disclose the reality about her being pregnant. However how will Jan react when she hears the stunning information?

It was just lately hinted that the forged and crew of Casualty could be returning to work subsequent month after being off since lockdown started in March. Sister present Holby Metropolis has just lately bought again to work with a particular Coronavirus episode first in line to air when the present returns to our screens.

Holby Metropolis went off the air this week in dramatic vogue, whereas Casualty seems to be set to take a break of its personal in the approaching weeks as new episodes run out. On condition that the present hasn’t but began work once more, there could possibly be a protracted hiatus forward…

