Fenty’s Fortune: Rihanna Is Now Formally A Billionaire

How the singer changed into the richest feminine musician on the earth. Trace: it wasn’t from the gig.

by the use of Madeline Berg

W When Robyn Fenty, recognized on the earth as Rihanna, introduced Fenty Good looks in 2017, she sought to create a cosmetics corporate that “girls in every single place (really feel) together with.” A in all probability accidental result: The sweetness line has helped her grow to be one of the vital international’s maximum… unique ranks: billionaire.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

Rihanna is now price $1.7 billion Forbes estimates – making her the richest feminine musician on the earth and 2nd most effective to Oprah Winfrey because the richest feminine entertainer. But it surely’s now not her song that made her so wealthy. Maximum of her fortune (estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the worth of Fenty Good looks, of which: Forbes can now verify she owns 50%. A lot of the remaining lies in her dedication in her underwear trade, Savage x Fenty, which is price an estimated $270 million, and her profits from her chart-topping profession as a musician and actress.

Whilst Barbadian-born Rihanna isn’t the one superstar to benefit from her social media presence — she has 101 million fans on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter — to construct a attractiveness emblem, she is essentially the most a hit attractiveness entrepreneur. who does this. Fenty Good looks, a 50-50 three way partnership with French luxurious items conglomerate LVMH (run via Bernard Arnault, the second one richest particular person on the earth), was once introduced in 2017 with the purpose of inclusivity. The goods are available in all kinds of colours — basis is obtainable in 50 sun shades, together with harder-to-find darks for ladies of colour — and are modeled within the commercials via an similarly numerous staff of other people.

To be had on-line and in Sephora shops, which might be additionally owned via LVMH, the goods have been an immediate luck. In 2018, its first complete calendar yr, the road introduced in additional than $550 million in annual income, in line with LVMH, beating different celebrity-founded manufacturers corresponding to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Good looks and Jessica Alba’s Truthful Co.

“Numerous girls felt there have been no strains to check their pores and skin tone. It was once mild, medium, medium darkish, darkish,” stated Shannon Coyne, co-founder of shopper merchandise consultancy Bluestock Advisors. “Everyone knows that’s now not truth. She was once one of the vital first manufacturers to come back out and say, ‘I wish to communicate to these kinds of other other people.’”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna will also be noticed filming a song video within the Bronx on July 11, 2021. Raymond Corridor/GC Photographs

Whilst cosmetics gross sales have slowed all over the pandemic, attractiveness firms are price up to ever. Stocks of bigger attractiveness conglomerates corresponding to Estée Lauder and L’Oréal have rebounded, hitting document highs and buying and selling at an outstanding 7.5 (or extra) instances annual gross sales. In the meantime, impartial manufacturers like Beautycounter and Charlotte Tilbury signed offers with funding firms previous this yr at a valuation of billions of bucks.

That’s just right information for Rihanna. Due to the spectacular multiples that attractiveness firms business with, Fenty Good looks is price a conservative $2.8 billion, Forbes estimates. And all indicators level to the corporate proceeding to develop. In its 2020 annual document, LVMH stated that Fenty Pores and skin, introduced final yr, were given off to a “promising get started” and “generated unheard of buzz,” and that Fenty Good looks “maintained its enchantment as a premier make-up emblem.”

Fenty Good looks isn’t Rihanna’s most effective billion-dollar emblem. Her underwear line in February Savage x Fenty has raised $115 million at a valuation of $1 billion. Introduced in 2018 as a three way partnership with TechStyle Type Staff, the corporate employs blue-chip buyers corresponding to Jay-Z’s Marcy Project Companions and personal fairness company L. Catterton. (wherein Bernard Arnault is an investor) as shareholders. Rihanna keeps a 30% possession stake, Forbes estimates. The most recent investment spherical will reportedly be used for buyer acquisition and retailer enlargement.

Now not that the entirety Rihanna touches turns to gold. In February, LVMH and Rihanna showed in a commentary to Forbes that that they had close down their different project, a luxurious type and equipment space often known as Fenty. Introduced in 2019, Fenty sought to extend Rihanna’s inclusivity emblem, providing kinds in a number of sizes. However like many luxurious type manufacturers, the pricy line suffered from the pandemic and launched the final assortment in November 2020.

The one grievance some fanatics have about her profession as a manner and attractiveness rich person? It helps to keep her busy. The singer, who used to free up an album virtually once a year, has now not launched a brand new album since 2016 Anti.

Financially, that’s wonderful: “She creates a emblem out of doors herself. It’s now not with regards to Rihanna,” says guide Coyne. “Even supposing you don’t like her song, she has created an actual taste within the type and attractiveness house.”

MORE FROM FORBES

See extra day by day duvet tales

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









