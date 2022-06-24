Fernanda Contreras, Mexican tennis player, qualified for the Wimbledon main draw

Fernanda Contreras, Mexican tennis player. Photo: Wimbledon

One of the most prestigious and relevant tournaments in the tennis circuit worldwide, will have the presence, in its main draw, of a Mexican for the first time in more than two decades. Fernanda Contreras continues to make history by qualifying for Wimbledonhis second Grand Slam of the season.

The 24-year-old tennis player from San Luis Potosí won in three sets to the Hungarian and who was once ranked 25th in the world ranking, Timea Babos. Contreras gets back into a Masters 1000 after what he achieved just a few weeks ago in Roland Garros and will play for the All England Club as the first Mexican to do so since 1996 (when Angélica Gavaldón made them).

The history in the alternating fields of Wimbledon began with Fernanda prevailing in the first set by 6 to 3. Later, in the second set the Mexican was widely surpassed by her rival who barely left her a margin of error and won it by 1 to 6. Finally, in the decisive moment the Aztec recovered the level of play shown in the first minutes of the game and it was like was able to emerge victorious again by 6 to 3 to take the game and classification.

Fernanda Contreras, Mexican tennis player. File photo.

“I’m in shock, it’s pure happiness. It was a great match. I congratulate Tímea, she has had a fantastic service, she is a great competitor. I congratulate her because she played very well, ”said the Mexican in the official broadcast of the event.

Thus, Contreras’ performance has become historic in more than one aspect. In addition to the fact that she will play her second Grand Slam of the year and to put a Mexican representative back in the main draw in 26 years, she will go down in the records as the fourth Mexican athlete to have played in the prestigious English tournament. Yolanda Ramirez was the first and did it five times between 1957 and 1961, then it was Elena Subirats in 1968 and the most recent, Angelica Gavaldón also on five occasions, in 1990 and from 1993 to 1996.

“I traveled directly after Roland Garros and my coach told me that the grass is very different, be careful. I saw that I couldn’t slide anything, quite the opposite of clay. I started to like it, it helps my serve and the chips. I like it and when you fall, you don’t cut yourself. It’s like a little pillow,” said the athlete.

Tennis – Wimbledon Preview – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – June 22, 2022 General view of centre court ahead of Wimbledon REUTERS/Paul Childs

Fernanda is not the first member of her family to come to London to play Wimbledon. in 1958, his grandfather Francisco Contreras also participated. “When she was a child, at Christmas she would tell us stories about the strawberries and cream, the freshly cut grass, the stadium at Wimbledon, I remember she played the semi-finals. She told us that there is no way to describe it. I can finally live this, it’s very exciting “, counted. The tournament will start on June 27 and end on July 10.

