Fernando Hierro is close to being the sports director of Chivas

Soccer Football – World Cup – Round of 16 – Spain vs Russia – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia – July 1, 2018 Spain coach Fernando Hierro before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

To be that the Chivas del Guadalajara already have a new sports director after the departure of Ricardo Peláez, and he comes from the old continent.

This is the former central defender of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, Fernando Hierro, 54 years old. According to specialized media, sources close to the Guadalajara club confirmed his imminent arrival at Verde Valle. They even pointed out that he would be announced in the next few hours and it is expected that the following week he will be presented as the leader of the “Sacred Flock”.

“Confirmed. Ferdinand Iron y Chivas have reached an agreement and the Spaniard will be presented Monday or Tuesday as the new sports director of the Guadalajara”, David Medrano, a journalist for Azteca Deportes, wrote on Twitter.

In this sense, Hierro would win the race against some candidates nationals, including Álvaro Dávila, with whom they contacted in recent days, as well as Luis Miguel Salvador, Duilio Davino and Guillermo Cantu.

(Photo: Twitter/ @Chivas)

Fernando Hierro has had experience as a manager in the Spanish national team, where he won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, in addition to Málaga in 2011, in which the club had its best historical participation in the League, qualifying to play in the Champions League .

But he has also had experience on the bench with Real Oviedo, from the second division, during the 2016-2017 season. Likewise, he assumed the technical direction of La Furia Roja before the surprise dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, a few days before the 2018 World Cup in Russia started, where they could only reach the round of 16.

After being eliminated in a playoff by Puebla FC, the shaking began in Chivas and the first of them was Ricardo Pelaez. The former sports director said goodbye to the club on October 11, in which he also lived a stage as a player, but now the results did not accompany him.

Ricardo Peláez said goodbye to Chivas (Photo: YouTube / Chivas)

So much Pelaez as the technical director Ricardo Cadena presented their results report to Amaury Vergara and it was this same Tuesday when Chivas summoned a press conference for the farewell of the sports director.

In addition to the movement at the managerial level, the rojiblanco club, according to ESPNalso values ​​the continuity of elements such as Jesús Molina, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Ángel Zaldívar, among others for the Closure 2023 which will start next January. These lows and the possible highs that you have Chivas for the next semester they must already be managed by the person who replaces Peláez, the one who seems to indicate will be Hierro.

The work of the former director of teams such as América and Cruz Azul lasted about three years and in his time included technicians such as Luis Fernando Tena, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Marcelo Michel Leaño and Ricardo Cadena, but they did not transcend in the final phases and their classification to the league was primarily through the playoffs.

In his farewell press conference, he indicated that the reality of Chivas right now it is between the semifinals and playoffs and whoever comes to replace him must make the leap that was not possible in his management and asserted that the rojiblanco club must always aspire to play finals and win them, something that he did not achieve in the time he was at front.

Pelaez He acknowledged that his process with the Sacred Flock was a failure by not getting the titles, but indicated that he leaves the “Pearl of the West” club stable for whoever comes to replace him.

