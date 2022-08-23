Fernando Lugo already responds to some stimuli and is still under intensive care in Paraguay

Fernando Lugo (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarián/File)

The former president and current senator Fernando Lugo remains stable and already responds to “certain stimuli” after he suffered a stroke on August 10 that keeps him in intensive care, his treating doctor and also a legislator, Jorge Querey, assured on Monday.

“It has had some positive signs that are hopeful, some minimal signs that are responses to certain stimuli that the neurological team values ​​significantly”, Querey told the news agency EFE.

He explained, in other statements to journalists, that the leftist leader was “very reactive” this Monday.

“has opened his eyes”, added the legislator, who valued as “very positive” that ocular response to stimuli.

According to the doctor, Lugo’s stability in the last 72 hours “has been quite significant”so he anticipated that, if all goes well, they hope to completely withdraw ventilation and sedation this Tuesday.

“Today we are reaching the minimum support of mechanical ventilation, sedation medications, etc., and I estimate that by tomorrow (Tuesday) we will be completely withdrawing”, he detailed.

Querey confirmed that this Monday they performed chest and brain CT scans on the political leader, which made it possible to determine that he is in a “healing process of inflammatory processes” and brain bleeding.

The specialist indicated that Lugo, 71, suffered a stroke secondary to an arteriovenous malformation that required surgical intervention.

The former bishop came to the Presidency in 2008 after 61 years of dominance by the Colorado Party. He left power in 2012 after a controversial parliamentary trial for a land eviction in which 6 policemen and 11 peasants died.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo showed signs of stability and clinical improvement

Medical part of former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo: “He is a critical patient in stable condition”