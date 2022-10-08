Fernando “Puma” Martínez fights against Jerwin Ancajas in his first defense as world champion: time, TV and everything you need to know

Fernando Puma Martínez faces Jerwin Ancajas again in the United States.

After the recital of blows offered by the Argentine Fernando Puma Martínez last February to dethrone the Filipino Jerwin Ancajas as champion in the category supermosca from International Boxing Federation (FIB)there is great expectation to see his first title defense this Saturday in Carson, California (United States), where the same rival will be measured. Televsian ESPN 2 and Star +.

As part of an evening that will also include fights between Charles Adams y Juan Macias Montiel for the interim WBC middleweight championship or the Sebastián Fundora ante Carlos ‘Chema’ Ocampo for the interim title of the WBC super welterweight category, the Puma Martínez will look to put on another great show against the opponent he dethroned in his last appearance.

The only Argentine boxer who is current world champion returns to face Jerwin Ancajasthis time in the Dignity Health Sports Park Carsonwhere he will make his first defense of the world title that he snatched from the Filipino just a few months ago, in a fight where he surprised everyone because he threw 1046 hits (of which connected 427) in the 12 rounds. That day the Puma was imposed on the cards in a forceful way: two judges saw him as the winner by 118-110 and the third for 117-111.

Fernando Puma Martinez already achieved a great victory against Jerwin Arcanjas in February (Photo: @premierboxing)

Now the boxer 31 years that lives Avellanedafan of Boca Juniors and willing to fight sometime in The Bombonerayou will have to revalidate against anchors what he achieved on that February evening in which his performance remained in everyone’s memory. His challenge will also be to maintain his undefeated record, as he records 14 wins (8 KOs) in your professional career.

“We are going to have a real war again. I am very well prepared and 100% ready to show everything I know. I take this fight with much more responsibility because I was also the only champion of Argentina. I have my feet on the ground and I know that I have to give my best to take Argentina to the top. It’s going to cost, but I’m going to do it successfully,” he said. Pumahugging his belt, at a news conference on Thursday.

Puma Martínez is confident that he is ready to beat Jerwin Ancajas again and retain his world title.

archangelswhat’s wrong with it 30 years and a record of 33 (22 KO)-2-2, was completely overwhelmed by the power of the Argentine Olympic representative in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and now has to improve his image after a setback that ended his reign of five years and a half, in which he made nine successful defenses. His last loss before losing to Martínez it had been before his compatriot Mark Anthony Geraldo in March 2012.

“This time I worked really hard in training and got in really good shape so I could get the belt back. It will be a great victory for me and for my country. I want to take this belt home and be a proud champion for the Philippines. I know I have what it takes and I’m going to prove it on Saturday night,” she predicted.

FERNANDO “PUMA” MARTINEZ vs. FERNANDO “PUMA” MARTINEZ JERWIN DUCKS :

FULL BILLBOARD:

• Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, for the WBC super welterweight title

• Fernando “Puma” Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, for the IBF super flyweight title

• Carlos Adams vs. Juan Macías Montiel, for the Interim WBC middleweight title

• Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Fundora Naomi Arellano Kings

EVENT START TIME:

22:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

21:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

20:00 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2 / Star +

