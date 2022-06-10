Fernando Schwartz maintains faith in the Mexican National Team heading to Qatar: “In the World Cup everything changes”

The number one fan of the Mexican National Team spoke with Infobae México about the new Immersive Experience and the present of Gerardo Martino’s Tricolor

The inauguration of the new immersive experience of Mexican teaman interactive museum in honor of the historical moments of the Tricolor throughout the years and that arrives in Mexico City as a countdown to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

With just under six months to go before World Cup activities begin in the Middle East, Infobae Mexico He attended the red carpet of the presentation, where managers and recognized figures around the Aztec team attended.

In addition to talking with Caramelthe number one fan of Tri; Fernando Schwartz walked up to the microphones Infobae to talk about the controversial moment of the national team under the command of Gerardo Martino, who is not going through the best moment in terms of results and performance.

“It’s the same thing that happens every four years with different names, different characters, exactly the same thing happens,” said the acclaimed Mexican journalist. “Good moments, bad moments, defeats, disappointments, anger from the fans, low-quality players… and when the World Cup arrives everything changesso nothing surprises me,” he said.

Fernando Schwartz spoke with Infobae Mexico prior to the Immersive Experience of the Mexican National Team “Live My Selection” (Photo: Carlos Alberto Pérez/Infobae México)

Regarding the critical situation that is looming around the Tri At this time, Schwartz had no doubt that the first thing he would change would be to eliminate cell phones from the locker room: “In the heat of the adrenaline of a game, you get to the dressing room and the first thing you see is a cell phone with a message from a friend ‘they broke your mother here’ or you see something that they wrote to you on the social network, and well, a fight has already broken out, something that didn’t happen before”.

Regarding the new Immersive Experience “Live My Selection” which was inaugurated next to the Palacio de los Deportes, the commentator gave his opinion and explained what this presentation is about:

“I already entered and it really is impressive: the great victories, the great defeats, the celebrations. Everything that has happened in the way of the selection and it seemed to me a very interesting exhibition”

Immersive Experience of the Mexican National Team “Live My National Team” (Photo: Carlos Alberto Pérez/Infobae México)

This interactive presentation will be available to the general public starting this Thursday, June 9, and is divided into two rooms. The first one is where videos are presented through 58 projectors with historical moments of the National Team since the World Cup in Uruguay 1930which are accompanied by an extraordinary 360-degree sound, which has the objective of making the fan feel inside a football stadium.

In addition to showing off the Mexican teams, their shirts and animations about the World Cup and the path of the Triit is also possible to listen to memorable narrations that have marked the history of the national team, all through a spacious room with more than 2 thousand square meters.

Immersive Experience of the Mexican National Team “Live My National Team” (Photo: Carlos Alberto Pérez/Infobae México)

On the other hand, the second room houses different recreational activities, such as table football, virtual animations and food and drink centers related to the Mexican teamwhere attendees will also be able to enjoy small football matches, race challenges against the times of Hirving Lozano and jumps to measure the range of a header.

To attend this event it is necessary to buy a ticket through the platform Ticketmaster, which has a cost of 330 pesos and that will give access to all the activities that the two rooms boast.

Finally, after witnessing the presentation of the selection, Fernando Schwartz gave his prediction about this national team and its performance in the Qatar World Cup 2022:

“We advanced to the second round and then everything can happen because it is an atypical World Cupit is played in the middle of the season, the players are going to arrive in good form, there are going to be injuries that are not going to arrive and that is going to make it a totally different and sui generis World Cup”, he concluded.

In this way, he maintained faith in the selection and a possible historic performance in Arab territories, since the road, as in all previous cycles, maintains the same sensation of ups and downs.

