Fernando Valenzuela pitched again in the 2022 All-Star Game

The legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher grabbed the spotlight at Dodger Stadium by throwing the first pitch of the 2022 All-Star Game to catcher Alejandro Kirk.

In the 92nd edition of the All-Star Game of the Major League Baseball (MLB), two historic Mexicans starred in the start of the meeting. Fernando The bull Valenzuela, returned to the mound Dodger Stadium for the inaugural launch. In front of him, behind the rubber, stood Alejandro Kirkthe first Mexican catcher in history to appear in the game of the best major league playersto receive the ball.

To the beat of “The Sound of the Black”, Valenzuela walked to the center of the diamond. Unlike the best years, the soles of his shoes no longer touched the metal plate to throw one of his best balls. Thirty-two years after he last pitched on the mound, he stood on the edge of the grass with the clay in order to get his pitch into the plate zone.

In front of him, the one formed in the ranks of the Toros de Tijuana squatted down and indicated the objective to the most veteran. The beginning of the figure of him denoted the Valenzuela’s encouragement to remember his best yearsalthough his tired posture made him resign himself to launching a low speed ball with his laureate left arm.

Fernando Valenzuela and Alejandro Kirk starred in the start of the actions at Dodger Stadium on the occasion of the 2022 All Star Game (Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

When the ball hit Kirk’s glove, the two mexicans walked in front until he was between the mound and home plate. At that moment, Valenzuela dedicated some intimate words to the youngest and after a few seconds, as well as a few shots from the cameras he retreated to the dugout amid the howling of the public and the players who starred in one of the most anticipated meetings of the 2022 season.

It is worth mentioning that the native of Etchohuaquila, Navojoa, Sonora, was continuously chosen for become part of the National League team in the All Star Game between 1981 y 1986. In addition, he played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, 11 of them with the Dodgers, where he won a couple of World Series and became the first player to get the prizes for Rookie of the Yearjust like him Cy Young in the same season.

Regarding his collaboration in Valenzuela, Kirk said he never imagined “that the first All-Star Game would be here in Los Angeles. we know all the history that Fernando Valenzuela made here and it is very nice to be in the same place. Valenzuela has not only been the athlete I have most admired. He is possibly the hero of all Mexican baseball players”, to the microphones of ESPN.

Alejandro Kirk made his first appearance in an All-Star Game and he did it together with Fernando Valenzuela (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout history, including Alexander Kirk, fifteen Mexican players have been called up for the Mid-Season Classic of the MLB. The first to receive recognition was Beto Avilawho was able to take part in the meeting in the 1952, 1954 and 1955 seasons. The second was Jorge Ortain 1975 and 1980, as well as Sid Monge in 1979.

The Toro Valenzuela was the fourth Mexican player, while Aurelio López (1983), Teodoro Higuera (1986), Vinicio Castile (1995 and 1998), Esteban Loaiza (2003 and 2004), Joakim Soria (2008 and 2010), Yovani Gallardo (2010), Adrian Gonzalez (2008-11 and 2015), Sergio Romo (2013), Marco Estrada (2016) and Robert Osuna (2017) were added in subsequent years.

About his appearance on the team of the best players in the American League, Captain Kirk told himself happy for the achievementalthough he warned that it will not be the only occasion who can play the prestigious match.

