“Ferrari is hiding”: the warning of a Formula 1 driver who set off the alarms in the teams

Pierre Gasly distrusts what Ferrari showed in the tests (Photo: Reuters)

The 2020 of Ferrari It was one of the worst years of his brilliant history within the Formula 1. The sixth place in the constructors’ championship put the entire structure in check and in this new season they carry extra pressure. The first tests showed an advance in the results of the Maranello team, although the moment of truth will be next March 28 in Bahrain with the first date.

Beyond the analysis of the preseason tests, there was a statement that lit the warning light in all the teams that fight in the middle and upper part of the constructors’ competition: “I think Ferrari is hiding and not showing too much. Compared to last year, I think they are clearly better. “.

The author of the phrase was French Pierre Gasly, at the helm of an AlphaTauri, the Red Bull satellite team that last year was pleasantly surprised with a victory at the Monza GP. It is not a minor statement, as this team fought hand-to-hand with Ferrari for sixth place last year. “I discussed it with Leclerc after the test and we exchanged a couple of messages. Talking but not too much, just trying to get an idea! “added the 25-year-old pilot in statements to Stats Perform News that were collected by different media around the world.

“I think we are close to each other. I don’t know if they are ahead of us or if we are a little ahead. But clearly they have taken a step forward “Gasly insisted.

Pierre Gasly in command of the brand new AlphaTauri during this year’s tests (Photo: Reuters)

After the departure of Sebastian Vettel, the prancing Horse will have aboard their cars Carlos Sainz Jr. already Leclerc with the intention of eliminating the mistakes of last year to return to the top of the various leaderboards.

Among other analyzes carried out by the former Red Bull Racing driver, he also spoke about the possibility of McLaren to continue at the top of the grid: “McLaren seems to be a very strong opponent and competitor at the moment, especially with a Mercedes engine. They seem to have managed to put together a solid package. ” At the same time, he cautioned that the complications Mercedes showed in testing should not lead to a hasty conclusion: “Mercedes had a pretty tough test, with some reliability issues, but we know how strong they are as a team, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them. clearly at the top ”.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was even more forceful about what was shown by the team that won the last seven Formula 1 titles: “I don’t believe anything about Mercedes or what I see from the other teams. It is still too early ”. And he also analyzed his Ferrari: “More or less, what we are seeing from the car is what we expected. We are happy with what we see and relatively satisfied with the correlation between track and simulation. Y now what you need to see is where the others are”.

