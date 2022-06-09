Ferrari lowered its claims to the level of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen: “The goal is to compete”

Mattia Binotto explained that the goal for the 2022 season is not the championship, but to compete for it (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski)

After a promising start to the 2022 season, the Scuderia Ferrari excited everyone fans with an intense fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, mainly due to the level shown in the racing gloves. Charles Leclerc and the powerful engine that they developed throughout 2021.

After seven races the panorama seems to have changed within the team and even among the fans of the formula 1well Red Bull made an important leap in his rhythm and they have already accumulated four consecutive races with victory, so the speech of Ferrari abroad it seems to have taken on a more measured tone.

After the triumphs of Czech Pérez y Max Verstappen in recent events Mattia Binotto He stated that the objective of being champions this year is not in line with the progress that the team has made in the last five years, so he limited himself to saying that the real objective is to compete, something that they have achieved in these first months.

Max Verstappen leads the Drivers’ Championship after seven races, followed by Charles Leclerc and Checo Pèrez, with a difference of just 15 points (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

“What we want to do is try to open a cycle: become world champions, and not just once, try to keep us there. But I think it will take time, “Binotto explained in an interview for the British media BBC Sportwhere he mentioned verbatim:

“Our goal was to be competitive again in 2022, so our goal is to be competitive, not to win the championship… To become world champion is another level of task.”

These words in relation to the extraordinary jump that Red Bull made in the last four races, where problems of reliability, strategy and even speed They have taken away the possibility Ferrari to continue with the good momentum they showed in the first three events, in which Leclerc took P1 twice and was close to getting all three wins.

“It would be a mistake as management to change the objectives of those that we gave to our team”, continued the Italian director, who took control of the team in 2020, after alternating as technical director and general director in 2019.

Christian Horner with Mattia Binotto, the two directors fighting for the Formula 1 World Championship in 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Despite these words that suggest restraint in the objectives for the 2022 season, the executive did not lower his finger on the line in becoming champions; however, he clarified that it is part of a process and that the intention is to stay at the top for several years.

“The ambition is there (to be champion). Every person who works for Ferrari has this ambition.”, explained Binotto, in a highly demanding exercise, as he declared that the entire team is aware that it is necessary to improve every weekend.

“Our internal mindset is still that we need to improve as a team to be able to win a championship. Doesn’t mean we won’t. Maybe we will do it as soon as possible, but we are aware that it is more than being competitive”Said Mattia.

In the Monaco GP, Red Bull and Checo Pérez took the victory after a spectacular strategy management (Photo: REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

These words are given prior to the eighth race of the year in Azerbaijanwhere Red Bull arrives with the aim of maintaining the momentum of the last four races, where Max Verstappen y Sergio Pérez they have subdued Ferrari to turn around the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, which are already led by the Austrian team.

The race will be this Sunday June 12 at the Baku circuit and will start at 06:00 in the morningin time of the center of Mexico, a route with good memories for the fans of Czechbecause it was here where he got his first victory with Red Bull in 2021.

KEEP READING:

One year after Checo Pérez’s first victory with Red Bull: “I’m in the best moment of my career”

“Verstappen is faster”: Helmut Marko’s provocation to Checo Pérez

“Checo Pérez can be number one”: Le Mans Champion spoke about Red Bull’s problems in the future