Ferrari manager affirmed that they underestimated Checo Pérez in Monaco: “We didn’t think it was so fast”

The reactions around the victory of Czech Pérez in Monaco they don’t stop, because in addition to offering quite a show on the Monte Carlo circuit, the Mexican surprised locals and strangers alike with his powerful race pace, with which he managed to make an extraordinary undercut to the cars Leclerc y Sainz.

If Sergio got the victory last weekend, much of it was due to the great strategy of his team, as he was the first of the leading drivers to go to the pits to change his wet tires for intermediate ones. This move was crucial and greatly harmed the Ferrari team.

This analysis was made public by one of the Italian team’s engineers, Inaki Ruedain the usual debrief of the race, where he declared having underestimated Czech when it first came into the pits as they didn’t expect it to cut that much time off their drivers.

“With Charles (Leclerc) we made two mistakes. The first of them was to protect us from Pérez”, Iñaki began to explain regarding the team’s reaction after seeing the times of the Mexican after his first stop in the pits to switch to intermediate tires.

“We had a big lead of ten seconds (for Leclerc over Checo) and we thought it would be enough, but when Pérez stopped he was much faster with the intermediates”

Ferrari’s strategy engineer mentioned that they expected to start a second ahead of Czech when Leclerc was called; however, Sergio’s powerful pace caused a undercut brutal that left them with no chance of keeping the P1 and P2 that they had with their drivers.

“We had the data from other cars and we knew that since Pérez stopped, that ten-second advantage would be reduced. When Charles was in the (curve of the) pool dropped to four (seconds) apart. According to our information, he was going to start a second ahead, but we did not expect Pérez to be up to nine seconds faster than him on that lap. There we lost the victory with Charles”, sentenced the strategist Rueda.

This means that Pérez’s early stop on lap 16 meant a much higher performance in times compared to his rivals in front, because although they were only two laps apart from when Leclerc stopped, were enough to make the undercut to the two Ferrari drivers.

Because the strategy failed with Leclerc, the Italian team opted for a different one with Carlos Sainz, who was about to be placed P1 after stretching his extreme rain tires as much as possible and making a single stop directly to the hard compound; nevertheless, leaving behind Latifi on lap 21 took away the time needed to take the lead of the race when Pérez stopped for the second time.

As if this were not enough, Iñaki Rueda explained the other mistake they had with Leclerc, the one that went viral on social networks due to his claim in radio communication, when they decided to call their two drivers into the pits at the same time.

“To be able to stop both cars at the same time you need a difference of six seconds and we had it before that lap, but by the time they got to the pits the distance had become three and a half. We made one last call to Charles to stay out, but it was too late. He lost two seconds and that allowed Verstappen to go ahead on the next lap”, he sentenced.

