Ferrari sets a new record with a unique story

The Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Scaglietti sold for just over $22 million

Sometimes the racing world has things that don’t seem to have a logical explanation. Until arguably in motorsports, 2 + 2 is not always 4. But if it’s about Ferrarithis paradox usually occurs more frequently and It’s usually not that surprising.

It is probably due to the strong personality of the brand’s creator, Enzo Ferrari, a man of strong convictions, although not always understandable, who after the death of his son Dino at the age of 24further deepened that quality that characterized him.

Ferrari was the first to say that the drivers did not win but their cars, and because of that way of thinking, he had a brief and not very friendly relationship with Juan Manuel Fangio, no less, with whom he had won the 1956 Formula 1 Championship.

Only two of this model were built in the entire history of Ferrari, that gave it additional value, in addition to the history that includes Shelby

Nevertheless, there was a critical moment for Ferrari outside the top category of world motorsport a few years later, when he was about to sell part of his company to Ford as a way to solve your financial problems. His last minute regretanother of those attitudes that misplaced his interlocutors, angered Henry Ford IIand that is how the project of build a car that beat Ferrari at Le Mans. That was the Ford GT40and the success it achieved was resounding, among others Carroll Shelbyone of its pilots.

The paradox of this story is that a few days ago, at the annual RM Sotheby’s auction in Peable Beach, a Ferrari driven by Juan Manuel Fangio and Carroll Shelby, among others, It has been auctioned for more than 20 million dollars, and with this it became the collector’s car for which the most money has been paid. To be precise, for the Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Scaglietti from 1955, its new owner has paid 22,005,000 million dollarsmarking a new record with a car that has not raced for 60 years.

Carroll Shelby ran 40 races with this car, of which he won 11 and got another 8 podiums

The car is a very small series, only two copies of the 410 Sport. The chassis was called 519/Chad an engine 4.954 cc V12 with three carburettors Weber 46 DCF of double mouth that delivered 400 CV of power. Chassis numbers 0596 CM and 0598 CM. The 0598CM was driven by Fangio on the last day of the World Sport Car Championship, the famous Carrera Panamericana, in which he had to leave due to mechanical problems. Instead, he fared much better. Shelby, who raced it the following year to win 11 races and score a further 8 podiums out of 40 starts behind the wheel of that car. Shelby was the one who obtained the most victories with the 410 Sport Spider Scaglietti.

After falling out of the regulations, the car traveled the world to show and participate in classic car events.And a few years ago, when Ferrari decided to start restoring its most iconic cars, was considered one of the 60 most important models in the history of the brand. Then the 410 Sport Spider underwent a complete inspection of Ferrari Classichewhere a personal file was generated again for the archive of the Maranello house.

Carroll Shelby’s own dedication on the fuel tank of the 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider

The car was sold with the first and last trophy won by Shelby, and also with the original fuel tank that has a dedication of the American pilot himself, who says: “Mr. Ferrari told me that this was the best Ferrari he had ever built”. Shocking words, even more so coming from one of the men who He faced “Il Commendatore” a few years later and managed to beat him.

