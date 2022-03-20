Ferrari struck in qualifying in Bahrain: Leclerc won the battle against Verstappen and took pole position

A new season of Formula 1 is underway and this Saturday the classification of the Bahrain Grand Prixthe first date of World Cup 2022 of the highest category of motorsport. in the circuit of Sakhirthe pole position was left in the hands of Charles Leclerc (1:30,558). The Ferrari They showed that they are back and made things difficult for Max Verstappen (+0.123), current champion, who was second ahead of the Spanish Carlos Sainz.

From the beginning of the classification, the men of the Scuderia They showed that this campaign has the potential to fight for a title again after many years. There was a big performance from Charles Leclerc on the Q1. In just one lap, the Monegasque endorsed three tenths to Max Verstappen and was in the first position. Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll y Latifi They were the first to fall.

But already in the Q2the Dutch driver had to stand and stopped his stopwatch at 1:30.757 to momentarily stand in front. It earned him his first attempt to jump right into the fight for the pole. For their part, the Mercedes from Lewis Hamilton and Russell They began to be far from the fight with the favorites: they were in fifth and sixth position, with a gap of seven and eight tenths with the Red Bull star. Ocon, Schumacher, Norris, Albon y Zhou were those left at the gates of the struggle for pole.

Charles Leclerc was the fastest driver in qualifying for the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship (Photo: REUTERS)

facing the Q3the battle between Verstappen and the representatives of The Prancing Horse it was a fact, it only remained to see who won the first place on the starting grid. The Spanish Carlos Sainz did the pole provisional and put more pressure on a Verstappen he stayed with honey on his lips, only to 56 thousandths. And although he managed to break the man from Madrid, it was not enough before the last masterful lap he did Charles Leclerc to give to Ferrari the first row of the exit in the race.

“It feels good. Although the last three years have been difficult, we had high hopes for this new opportunity to be at the top.. I think we have worked a lot to be able to find ourselves and to be able to fight to be up there. I am very happy with what we have done today. The car feels pretty good“, said Leclerc after his victory in the qualy.

It was even a great day for the motorized teams Ferrarigiven that Valtteri Bottas he did very well with his Alfa Romeo and came in sixth place behind Lewis Hamilton (5°) and the mexican Czech Pérezwho came in fourth place with his Red Bull. Also the team Haas smiled with his new car, especially with a great Kevin Magnussen who slipped into the Q3.

The table is set to open the season on this relatively young circuit, which debuted in 2004, which has 5,412 kilometers of extension. On Sunday the pilots will have to complete 57 laps. It is a track that has three DRS zones, with few fast corners (15) and with a 56% of its route made up of straight lines.

FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GP | GRILLE OUTPUT:

1. Charles Leclerc (1:30.558)

2. Max Verstappen (+0.123)

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Czech Perez

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Valtteri Bottas

7. Kevin Magnussen

8. Fernando Alonso

9. George Russell

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Mick Schumacher

13. Lando Norris

14. Alexander Albon

15. Guanyu Zhou

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Daniel Ricciardo

19. Lance Stroll

20. Nicholas Latifi

