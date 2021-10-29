Fertilizer factor in MP: Leader Minister Shivraj Singh stated – NSA can be imposed on those that do black advertising of fertilizers

Fertilizer factor in MP: Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on Friday that if someone is stuck doing black advertising of fertilizers, then NSA can be imposed towards him. He informed the farmers, you do not want to fret.Additionally Learn – MP: Congress MLA’s son arrested for raping lady chief, sufferer calls for honest investigation

He stated, I've reviewed the standing of availability of fertilizers within the state these days itself. The previous day I informed the farmers that 31 rakes are coming until thirty first October, while now 32 rakes are coming. He stated, I've spoken to the Union Fertilizers Minister and he has confident me that fertilizers can be made to be had for the month of November.

Allow us to let you know that there's information of a farmer committing suicide via eating poison from Ashok Nagar district of the state. The circle of relatives alleges that he was once disillusioned because of non-availability of manure. Congress has attacked the federal government at the farmer's suicide case.

Consistent with the ideas won, there’s a case of Piprol village of Isagarh police station of Ashoknagar. Vivek Yadav, a resident of right here, has informed that his elder brother Dhanpal Yadav (40) ate poison after you have disillusioned because of non-availability of fertilizers. For the previous a number of days, they had been ready in line for manure, however because of non-availability of manure, they were given disillusioned and ate poison.

It’s been informed that Dhanpal was once by myself at house on Wednesday evening, all over which era he had fed on this pesticide. Dhanpal has 12 bighas of land and has been getting his upkeep from that. After the rain of the closing days, he sought after to do woobai. The loss of manure had stricken him.

Former Leader Minister Digvijay Singh has taken a jibe on the farmer’s suicide and has attacked the federal government via tweeting. He stated, in Isagarh district, Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, the farmer dedicated suicide via eating poison because of non-availability of fertilizers. Mamu despatched all of the manure to the spaces the place by-elections are being held. Voted on 30 and stopped getting fertilizer in the ones spaces. Those that have deposited manure of their godowns will do black advertising.