Fertilizer Rip-off: Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother seems earlier than ED in cash laundering case

Cash Laundering Case: Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot (Ashok Gehlot) Enforcement Directorate for interrogation of elder brother of Agrasen Gehlot in a cash laundering case (ED) gave the impression earlier than. A case was once registered in opposition to him and others in reference to alleged irregularities within the export of fertilizers. It's believed that the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) His observation was once recorded underneath

Agrasen Gehlot together with a legal professional gave the impression earlier than the ED round 11.30 am and left after about 8 hours. Previous, he had gave the impression earlier than the company on September 27 to file his observation. He has gave the impression earlier than the ED as soon as earlier than.

The ED had raided Gehlot and his industries in July closing 12 months after registering a prison case underneath the PMLA at the foundation of a case of the Excise Division of 2007-09. In relation to the Excise Division, it's alleged that there have been irregularities within the acquire and export of backed potassium chloride utilized by farmers and the investigation on this case was once finished in 2013.

