Festival Advance: Employees of this state will get a gift on Diwali – festival bonus

Festival Bonus: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that more than 5 lakh state employees will be able to avail interest free festival of Rs 10,000 for the Diwali festival. Rupani said that the employees will be given 10,000 rupees as a Diwali gift in advance of the festival, which will be refunded in 10 monthly installments. To promote digital transactions, employees will be given money in the form of paycards.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a Diwali bonus gift to the employees of the state. This decision of the government will directly benefit 14,82,187 employees. A total of Rs 1022.75 crore will be spent in the allocation of bonus. This information was tweeted by the Chief Minister's Office.

After the Corona epidemic, there was doubt about the bonus among the state employees. But in view of the interests of the employees and the festival of Diwali, the allocation of bonus to the employees of the state was approved. According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the benefit of this bonus will be given to the entire non-gazetted state employees, state-funded educational institutions, work-charged employees of state departments, members of the district panchayat, local bodies, and daily salaried employees.

