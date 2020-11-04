Festival Director Orestis Andreadakis on Thessaloniki Virtual Edition

With days to spare earlier than the opening evening of this yr’s Thessaloniki Intl. Movie Festival, organizers had been out of the blue compelled to take care of a dramatic spike in coronavirus instances in Greece’s second metropolis, prompting them to scrap plans for a hybrid version and transfer totally on-line.

The sudden reversal, mentioned pageant director Orestis Andreadakis, was “actually, actually tough,” however not totally unexpected, because the nation grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 that has far outpaced the primary wave within the spring. Contingency plans had been already in place, as Andreadakis and his colleagues spent months making ready for a 123 of eventualities. “It was extraordinarily tough, as a result of it was as if [we were] making ready three festivals” on the identical time, he mentioned.

On Nov. 3, the Greek authorities launched a raft of latest measures decided to halt the pandemic’s unfold, together with a curfew in each Thessaloniki and the nation’s capital, Athens, in addition to the closure of cinemas, bars, eating places, gyms and different non-essential locations of enterprise, and the obligatory use of masks each indoors and outdoor throughout the nation.

Nonetheless, with the help of the Ministry of Tradition, the present will go on for the Thessaloniki Movie Festival, which is able to unspool with a web based version from Nov. 5-15.

Final March, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, which is run by the identical organizing workforce, was among the many first festivals to maneuver on-line in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That have, mentioned Andreadakis, helped put together TIFF to go utterly digital this month. “We’re planning to make use of all of the instruments of the web to advertise, in the easiest way, the movies, and significantly the Greek movies and the Greek cinema neighborhood,” he mentioned. “That is our precedence.”

The pageant program might be obtainable on a geoblocked VOD platform, with movies obtainable to stream for €3 ($4) for a restricted variety of viewings. Individuals within the pageant’s business arm, Agora, in addition to choose different worldwide cinema professionals and journalists, may have entry to all screenings.

Among the many highlights of this yr’s pageant would be the tribute part “The house between us: from sci-fi to cli-fi,” a set of uncommon and lesser-known science-fiction movies. In a nod to those unusual and unsettling instances, Andreadakis described such films from the peak of the Chilly Struggle as akin to “prophecies from one other world.”

“It was a time that humanity discovered itself in entrance of massive fears: of nuclear warfare, of world conspiracies,” he mentioned, including that it felt “extraordinarily prophetic” to rewatch movies like Douglas Trumbull’s post-apocalyptic “Silent Working” (1972) or Richard Fleischer’s cult traditional “Soylent Inexperienced” (1973). “If you happen to see a few of these movies, you assume they speak about…the fears we stay at this time.”

As in years previous, the pageant’s official competitors is organized round a theme, with this yr’s choice impressed by the social theorist Richard Sennett’s epochal Nineteen Seventies examine “The Fall of Public Man,” which examined the already rising imbalance between the private and non-private sphere.

Underneath the theme of “Intimacy, the trendy tyranny,” the competitors titles take a look at a world that, by way of the use and ubiquity of digital applied sciences, has grow to be more and more separated and confined. Within the midst of a world pandemic, mentioned Andreadakis, it’s a name to arms “for sharing, for solidarity, for the return of man to the general public house.”

The competitors lineup consists of Tarzan and Arab Nasser’s “Gaza Mon Amour,” which performed within the Horizons sidebar of this yr’s Venice Movie Festival, Fernanda Valadez’s Sundance World Dramatic Competitors title “Figuring out Options,” and “Ghosts,” from Turkey’s Azra Deniz Okyay, which received the Venice Critics’ Week Grand Prize. Greek movies in the primary competitors embrace Christos Nikou’s Venice participant “Apples,” which opened the Horizons part, and Georgis Grigorakis’s “Digger,” which premiered within the Berlinale’s Panorama strand.

As well as, Thessaloniki will host its annual Meet the Neighbors competitors, presenting 10 movies by younger administrators from Southeast Europe, the Japanese Mediterranean, and the Center East, in addition to its fashionable Balkan Survey strand, and the Open Horizons part, devoted to convention-breaking cinema.

“For the second, we need to give folks some hope,” mentioned Andreadakis. “To supply good cinema, wealthy cinema, with many questions and lots of philosophical topics…to make folks assume. And in addition entertain. That is our first intention.”

The Thessaloniki Movie Festival runs on-line Nov. 5-15.