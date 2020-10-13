Festival Special Trains: 392 special trains to run during the festival season, book tickets between these dates

Festival Special trains: There is good news for people going to their homes, villages and cities about the festival season. Railways will run 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 to meet the high demand during festive season. This will ease people going to their city, village. You can book tickets for these special trains running between October 20 and November 30 as per your convenience. Also Read – Railways has given good news: 40 other special trains will be run on these routes in the festive season

Ministry of Railways approves Zonal Railways’ proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains. pic.twitter.com/Xa6XvncgVd Also Read – Indian Railway: Sleeper coaches to be removed from long distance mail and express trains, only AC bogies will be left – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020 Also Read – Indian Railways Ticket Booking: Railways has made major changes in the rules of ticket reservation from today, know what is the complete update

The fare of these trains will be charged only as the fare of the special train. Today, the Railway Ministry has given permission to run 196 pairs of zonal railways i.e. 392 special trains. According to the railways, these special trains will run between October 20 and November 30.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement that the railway is expecting a rush of passengers in view of the festive season, which has been decided.

According to the railway, the statement said that special trains will be run to other destinations including Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow to cater to the increasing demand of travelers due to holidays during Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja. .

So far, the Railways have deployed more than 300 Mail / Express trains, which are now running regularly across the country. Officials said that these special trains will run till 30 November.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said that these special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour and the fare of special trains will apply to them. Railways have postponed their regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and are operating trains according to demand and requirement.