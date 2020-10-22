Festive gift for Delhi government employees, LTC of 36 and 20 thousand

new Delhi: The Finance Department of Delhi has decided to give festival packages to the employees of Delhi Government. The Delhi government has taken this decision keeping in mind the difficulties facing the employees due to the Kovid epidemic. The Delhi government has decided that employees who are entitled to air travel fare from business class will be given Rs 36,000. Apart from this, an employee entitled to air travel fare from economy class will get Rs 20 thousand, while an employee entitled for rail travel fare will be given Rs 6 thousand in cash under LTC. Also Read – Everyone is worried due to onion inflation, but new goods have arrived in the world of Mimes, Memes will be seen

On the other hand, special advance package has been announced by the Government of Delhi to encourage shopping related expenses and economic activities related to festivals. Under this announcement, any Delhi government employee can take an advance of 10 thousand rupees before any festival till 31 March 2021. This amount will be interest free. This amount will be paid as an advance amount by the government. Earlier this provision was only for non-gazetted employees, but now it will be applicable to non-gazetted as well as gazetted employees. Also Read – Onions made everyone cry, so the mims have come out laughing, see the funny meats from Bahubali to Amitabh Bachchan

First, to promote consumption expenditure and encourage employees, the Delhi government has announced a special cash package in lieu of Leave-Travel Fare Allowance (LTC) to Delhi government employees during the block 2018-21. Also, the Delhi government has decided to give special advance package to its employees in view of the festival. Also Read – Good news for government employees, Yogi government will give festival advance on the lines of the Center

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In view of the Kovid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the disruption in the transport and hospitality sector has been felt by the Delhi government that a large number of employees will come to some place in India during the block 2018-21. You are not in a position to avail leave-travel allowance for going or going home. In order to compensate the employees and encourage consumption expenditure, the Delhi government has decided that cash equivalent to LTC will be given. The employees will be given this benefit if they adopt it for the outstanding LTC during the block 2018-21. ” The employees will be given a preloaded RuPay card for the advance amount. Digital payment system will be promoted through RuPay card. Also, revenue and honest business will be encouraged.