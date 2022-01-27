Fever is the new Spanish unicorn after adapting to pandemic online events: predicting the leisure we want works

Fever is a Spanish company that was born in 2014 and one of its main investors is the Atresmedia group (it owns 10.2% of the company). since a few hours is the new spanish unicorn. The company has managed to have a very prominent presence in Europe and the United States and the 200 million investment it has just achieved shows that online events are here to stay.

The investment that we have learned today values ​​the company at more than 1,000 million dollars, making it a new Spanish unicorn, after Jobandtalent that in the month of December 2021 achieved a valuation of 2,000 million. The growth equity fund of Goldman Sachs and other American investors in the consumer technology and entertainment sector Alignment Growth, Goodwater Capital and Smash Capital have opted for Fever.

Fever has its own technology to offer the global community recommendations to discover events in your city, while helping organizers reach new audiences.

The pandemic was a change for Fever





With the arrival of the pandemic, thousands of organizers such as museums, theaters or classical music producers found themselves with massive closures. This could have sunk Fever, which based its activity on showing events in cities. But with the arrival of this new reality of social distancing, Fever made changes making it easier for those organizers could adapt to a new reality with COVID, making their experiences more accessible to a whole new audience and around the world.

In this way, just a few weeks after the confinement began, the company adapted and transformed the leisure offer it offered into online experiences with live shows and even virtual escape rooms with actors.

The Fever platform makes recommendations to users based on the tastes and preferences that users express in the application, that is, learn in real time. In addition, it has the Fever Originals, whose mission is the design and co-production of experiences using data and generating large one-off events. It is based on the use of information in order to predict the expected demand of each possible encounter. In this way, entertainment companies have the ability to create events knowing that they will arouse great interest.