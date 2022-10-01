Few Florida homes affected by Hurricane Ian have flood insurance

Destroyed homes and businesses in Pine Island, Florida, October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Deborah Palmer let it expire flood insurance policy from your preschool Florida when it was forced to close during the pandemic two years ago and never thought about it. Until the hurricane Ian.

As the monstrous storm slammed into Florida’s west coast this week, the 71-year-old fled her home in Venice to take refuge in the old school, located in a less vulnerable neighborhood. As the winds howled and the rain pounded, “I thought, ‘Great move, genius, stop paying flood insurance when the biggest storm of the century is coming,’” she said. “I really played it.”

Most Florida homeowners caught in the hurricane’s path now face rebuilding without the benefit of flood insurance, and some don’t even realize they’re out in the open.

Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph winds and a storm surge that inundated Naples, Fort Myers and other cities. Damage estimates soon mounted, with at least one reaching $100 billion. The latest insured loss projection from risk modeling firm Karen Clark & ​​Co. is nearly $63 billion.

Only 18% of all Florida homes – of which there are more than 10 million, according to census data – have flood insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And some homeowners are under the misconception that policies that protect against wind and rain damage also apply to losses from rising water.

“Many homeowners in hurricane-prone states assume they have flood coverage because they have hurricane coverage,” said Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the institute. “Many don’t understand that there is a difference between windstorm coverage, which is on the homeowner’s policy, and flood coverage.”

The confusion stems in part from the way flood insurance is handled in the US.

Homes located in high-risk floodplains with federal mortgages are required to have flood insurance, which is typically purchased through the federally run National Flood Insurance Program, not through private policies. One of the unintended consequences of this mandate is that exempt property owners may assume they are not at risk of flooding, which they are not, according to Nancy Watkins, senior actuary and consultant with the Milliman actuarial firm.

“The unavailability of private flood insurance — and perhaps a lack of understanding of flood risk — meant that the standards for mortgages were different for flood risk than for other risks like wind and fire,” Watkins said. in a telephone interview.

Areas considered to be at low risk of flooding have been affected by warming waters and rising sea levels, which have exacerbated the speed and intensity of storms. That and other changes in the way the government sets the cost of catastrophes are increasing what homeowners pay for flood coverage. In the Gulf communities, the percentage of people who buy it is declining.

As flood risk models are revised, “the amount you have to charge for flood insurance is only going up,” said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood Insurance. So far, 20% of the claims Neptune has received from Ian have come from lower risk areas. Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017, overwhelmingly devastated areas at lower risk of severe flooding.

In Charlotte County, hit hard by the hurricane, the proportion of properties covered by the National Flood Insurance Program fell by about 5.5% in 2021 from 2017, according to figures provided by Neptune. For Lee County, where Fort Myers is located, the decline was 10.6%.

Then last October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency overhauled its system to assess the risk. This caused an increase in the prices of millions of policies. In the 12-month period ending in August, nearly 49,000 Florida policyholders dropped their flood coverage, a 2.9% decrease.

Rising insurance costs are especially hard to bear in Florida. Many residents rely on fixed incomes, and their budgets have already been strained by inflation and rising homeowners policy premiums.

The national flood program, for its part, faces a debt of more than 20,000 million dollars after disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Sandy in 2012 and Harvey. Inflation threatens to leave the program with fewer resources to educate consumers or reduce risk.

Palmer, for his part, said his school building and home held up to Ian, except for a huge rubber tree that collapsed on his garage.

Eleanor Perfetto, another Venice resident, said she’s paying $800 to $900 a year for a $250,000 flood-damage policy on the home she shares with her husband. Newcomers like them — they moved from Maryland — seem more likely to have flood coverage than native Floridians in their neighborhood, she said.

It’s a no-brainer, said her husband, John McLeod, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employee. “You just have to watch the news and pay attention to the story.”

