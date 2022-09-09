Few management games feel as accessible as this one, and we’re talking about a whole boot camp.

I’m pretty close to strategy and management games. In fact, I feel a certain attraction for the tycoons Although, realistically, I’m not as good at them as I might think. Cities Skylines, for example, has stolen many hours of my life, and I willingly, but if you could see the horrendous cities I created, the architecture guilds would lynch me. Therefore, with another tycoon as One Military Camp I broke out in a cold sweat with how I wouldn’t be able to manage an army, but he’s been great to me And here is my little recommendation.

The Spanish studio Abylight Studios has let us try a demo more widespread than you can play on Steam right now and that only lets you enjoy its tutorial. A somewhat extensive test where the Catalan studio plans to put its grain of sand in a genre as prolific as that of management and that has even had its place in the Gamescom 2022 to get known.

Now that the intros are done, I’m back on how “dumb” management games make me feel. The most basic management in the style of Youtubers Life or Game Dev Tycoon—both focused on the management of money, personnel, resources and others with a deployment closer to the excel tables than a game—yes, it has had a certain impact on me and I have felt in my element. Scenario management, on the other hand, has driven me crazy and made it clear that my organization capacity o creation is null.

With One Military Camp it has been love at first sight, or at the first click, as you wish. The idea behind this game is simple: build a camp with the same playable bases as the most recent Two Point Campus without, of course, combat or military strategies. Here we have to build so that our soldiers are not only comfortable but can fight against the evil genius that has conquered all the continents, except ours.





Basically you might think that there is nothing special about this game if, like the aforementioned Two Point Campus or Jurassic World Evolution 2, you have to have a certain hand when creating beautiful and functional facilities, and if you think about it, this article it wouldn’t be worth anything. Even so, One Military Camp has treated me very well and, above all, he has been patient with me. How has she done it? Far from having interacted with him at a human-machine level, the Barcelona-based studio has known that there are many people like me, and the tutorials are so light, direct and, above all, an ally, an icon in the interface with mini aids so as not to lose you.

Yes, it may seem somewhat contrary to someone who already has plenty of experience in the genre, but I am no longer speaking only for myself, that sometimes I can be lost like any other, but for the novice players. These titles have a much wider age range, and that “best friend” that tells you “How to do it?” and displays a light tutorial with a video accompanying the text deserves a round of applause.



That pink icon has been my best friend without a doubt

We seldom take into account accessibility. No, accessibility is not about reducing difficulty as much as this has generated debate in FromSoftware’s latest RPG. As a general rule, the tutorials respond to a chapter of the game that is not repeated, or a small video or section that we cannot see again. Sometimes we have some help in the menu, but not with the same simple visual display as in the tutorial per se.

One Military Camp has many other virtues. The style cartoon enters through the eyes from the first moment; it feels true comic touch within the fatality of a war on a planetary level; there are many options to manage our camp; and there is a huge potential in its possibilities in the basic idea of ​​managing and sending our soldiers to war. Still, it is that little help that has guided me to manage a camp that I myself thought would be a catastrophe and, in the end, it has turned out that I look great playing military.