Few Remaining Drive-Ins Continue To Dominate While Other Theaters Are Closing

Drive-in film theaters solely have just a few areas left across the nation, however as that exact exhibition design permits everyone to maintain their distance from one another inside closed automobiles, many drive-in theaters are nonetheless open in locations the place they’re allowed to be. This has resulted in drive-ins turning into the highest theaters within the nation for the primary time in a long time. In line with Deadline, of the highest 30 theaters exhibiting Pixar’s Onward final weekend, 25 of them have been drive-ins. The identical ratio is true for all the key movie releases, a minimum of so far as information is obtainable. It is clearly been arduous to come back by just lately.