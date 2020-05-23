Fewer Error Reports vs. Other Services – Variety

Netflix is delivering essentially the most trouble-free streaming service amid the leap in video streaming throughout the coronavirus disaster, in accordance with a brand new examine.

Netflix customers reported simply 0.07 technical issues per hour of content material streamed on common, in accordance with a J.D. Energy April 24-26 survey of U.S. streaming customers.

That’s meaningfully decrease than drawback incidents reported for Amazon Prime Video and Hulu (0.11), Disney Plus (0.12) and YouTube TV (0.13). Technical drawback charges had been even larger amongst all different streaming providers, at 0.17 per hour streamed.

To make certain, the error charges are very low throughout all streaming providers within the examine. However within the streaming wars, even the tiniest incremental variations can have large ramifications in retaining subscribers.

With its excessive charges of content material engagement and low technical issues, Netflix is the No. 1 service customers stated they might hold in response to the hypothetical query of which service they might choose if they may hold just one. About 54% of respondent stated they might select Netflix, adopted by Amazon Prime Video (17%), Hulu (13%) and Disney Plus (4%), per the J.D. Energy examine. (A caveat: The survey didn’t ballot customers about value.)

“There isn’t a query that the good content material is crucial for streaming service success, however the high quality of audio and video… is the important thing differentiator for top-performing streaming suppliers,” Ian Greenblatt, managing director of J.D. Energy’s expertise, media and telecom follow, wrote within the report launched this week. He cited components reminiscent of sharp image decision, quick loading speeds, responsive controller inputs and excellent synchronization between audio and video as contributors to general buyer satisfaction.

Streaming Issues per Hour Watched



Supply: J.D. Energy TMT Perception COVID-19 Pulse Report, April 2020

That stated, Netflix — like every other always-on service — sometimes hits technical turbulence. Most not too long ago, on March 25, Netflix’s web-based streaming service skilled an hour-long outage throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Word, too, that the J.D. Energy examine was U.S.-only, and a few Netflix prospects within the U.Okay. and Europe have complained that the streamer has continued to throttle again video bit charges (a program designed to chop again information utilization throughout the coronavirus pandemic).

Total, although, Netflix outperforms rivals on reliability, one thing J.D. Energy attributed partially to its longstanding hybrid content material supply community (CDN) technique. Below Netflix’s Open Join program, first launched in 2012, the corporate has agreements with web service suppliers around the globe to co-locate streaming servers to localize “substantial quantities” of visitors as shut as doable to finish customers.

The J.D. Energy report is predicated on a survey of 1,232 U.S. adults carried out April 24-26, 2020. About 67% of streaming video customers say they’re spending “considerably” or “considerably” extra time streaming than they did earlier than COVID-19 lockdowns, the examine discovered.

That’s borne out by information from Nielsen, which says streaming to TVs continues at elevated ranges. For the week of Could 11-17, U.S. broadband households streamed 141.7 billion minutes of video to televisions — up 75% from the comparable interval in 2019. Netflix represented 32% of complete streaming minutes for the newest interval, adopted by YouTube at 21%.

The aggressive noise within the streaming phase is about to ratchet up a number of notches: WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is launching subsequent week (although it presently doesn’t have offers with Roku, Amazon and Comcast) adopted by the nationwide rollout of NBCUniversal’s Peacock set for July.