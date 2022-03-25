Fewer than half of programmers have college degrees. More and more developers learn on their own

If one day you decided that you wanted to be a programmer and started studying on your own, you are not alone. In fact, it is an increasingly upward trend. At least that data shows the latest report from the marketplace Hired on the state of software engineers.

Its latest annual study has revealed several trends, some like the highest paid programming languages ​​and for get a job more easily They are very useful for developers. Others tell us about a very marked paradigm shift compared to traditional education.

Only 46% of software engineers have a college degree





To obtain this data, Hired has analyzed more than 366,000 interactions between companies and software engineers during 2021 on its own platform. As well interviewed over 2,000 developers from around the world who applied as job candidates through its marketplace.

One of the most interesting findings has to do with how programmers continue to embrace less traditional methods of education, either to start your education or improve your skills.

The number of software engineers acquiring their skills through non-traditional pathways, such as bootcamps and self-paced learning, has been steadily increasing over the past two years.

While 46% of software engineers have a computer science degree, 24% are self-taught, and another 11% learned to code through a bootcamp program. This means that less than half of developers today would have gone to college, completed it, or graduated with a degree in computer science.

The union tends to be one that is passionate about learning new things, in fact, the majority of those surveyed have answered that What motivates them most in their careers are new challenges and opportunities to constantly learn and solve problems..

Taking into account the enormous amount of educational offer that is online and also free, with schools that offer complete curricula with certifications, opportunities to work on projects of the real world and get a job the idea of ​​becoming a developer on your own is more accessible than ever.