FFXIV Endwalker Suffers Early Access Issues: Director Promises Free Play Days

The MMORPG is suffering serious congestion problems and from Square Enix they have come out to give explanations.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker debuts next day December 7th, in just a couple of days, and it is the end of a journey that began more than a decade ago, it is the most anticipated event by fans of the MMORPG and it has come at a time when the title of Square Enix enjoys unprecedented success, having already become the most profitable game in franchise history.

There are long lines to enter the gameThis situation has meant that the first days of Endwalker’s Early Access have been abuzz. Square Enix already tried to avoid problematic situations at launch with a cautious last minute delay, which was aimed at ensuring the stability of the game at launch, however, the Current congestion problems are causing long lines to enter the game.

The most problematic hours have been reported for each regionThe director and producer of the game, Naoki Yoshida, has personally addressed the players to report on the situation and “thank the players for their understanding and cooperation thus far.” Yoshida has explained that the number of simultaneous logins has reached the hardware limit and as a result, these startups are requiring an extremely long wait time.

From Square Enix they have also wanted to indicate which are the Rush hours, those that are generating more problems to players when connecting:

North America Data Center: 20:00 to 6:00 (GMT)

Europe Data Center: 11:00 to 23:00 (GMT)

Japan Data Center: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (GMT)

Players will receive compensation

Yoshida has announced that the players will receive compensation that will be effective on December 7th, during the official Endwalker launch, awarding 7 days of free play. This free subscription week will be received by all players who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription.

Players who are currently enjoying the 30-day free play period that is included when registering the full version of the game will also receive this week of play as compensation. This free playtime could be lengthened depending on how the current congestion situation develops. The release also included a number of common mistakes and how to fix them.

