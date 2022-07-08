FGR charged Víctor Garcés, former director of Cruz Azul, with organized crime and money laundering

Víctor Garcés was Cruz Azul’s legal director (Photo: Twitter/@ericklir1sm0)

After his arrest on June 10, 2022 in the Polanco neighborhood, this Wednesday Víctor GarcésWhoever it was vice president of the Cruz Azul and character linked to Guillermo Billy Álvarez, appeared at his indictment formulation hearing. There the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) imputed him the organized crime crimes and operations with resources of illicit origin in various modalities. Meanwhile, the judge issued the precautionary measure of unofficial pretrial detention.

Through a videoconference from the North Prison, Garcés Rojo attended the hearing led by the control judge based in the Federal Center for Social Readaptation “El Altiplano” at 3:20 p.m. During the act, the FGR accused the former director of belonging to a criminal group who directed the alleged diversion of MXN 114 million 198 thousand from Cooperativa Cruz Azul between 2011 and 2017.

According to the investigations carried out by the FGR, the millionaire diversion would have been consolidated through the companies Trans Nau, Attar 2715 SC, Eicer Professional Consulting, K&C Consulting, Plexival, Ferala Financial Resources y Experts in Business Consulting. It is worth mentioning that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) included all the entities in its list of Billing Companies for Simulated Operations (EFOS).

The former director was arrested on June 10 in the Polanco neighborhood of the capital (Photo: Twitter/@c4jimenez)

According to judicial reports, after having announced the imputation of the charges, the representatives of the Attorney General’s Office requested the link to the process by Victor Garces. Meanwhile, the character linked to Billy Álvarez reserved his right to testifywhile his defense requested the deferral of the hearing arguing that the investigation folder was not imposed, but the judge denied the possibility.

Regarding the request of the FGR, the judge granted the duplicity of the constitutional term to communicate the decision. Since the 72-hour period was extended to 144 hours, it was determined that it will be until next Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., when the judge will determine the probable link to the process of Red Garces.

The arrest and hearing of Víctor Garcés derived from an arrest warrant issued by the control judge Iván Zeferín Hernández, the July 29, 2020. It should be remembered that in May of the same year, the General Director of Legal Processes of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Javier Humberto Domínguez Aguilar, filed the complaint with the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime, which gave rise to the investigation.

Víctor Garcés was charged with crimes of organized crime and operation with resources of illicit origin (Photo: Twitter/@futbolmediaofi)

The former legal director was not the only one involved in the arrest warrant. Also on the list are Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, former general director of the Cooperative, as well as Miguel Eduardo Borrel Rodríguez, former legal director; Mario Sánchez Álvarez, financial coordinator; and Ángel Martín Junquera Sepúlveda, external lawyer. All of them are fugitives.

The former director was arrested last Friday, June 10, 2022 at the intersection of Lamartine and Homero streets in the Polanco neighborhood. According to the information issued by the FGR, Garcés Rojo was captured by the Investigative Police (PDI) “in follow-up to an investigation initiated by the crime of falsehood before authorities for his alleged participation” in the crime of human trafficking.

On the other hand, for several years, the brother-in-law of Billy Álvarez worked as advisor and legal representative of the Cruz Azul Cooperative. However, in 2020 the Board of Directors of the Cooperative separated him from his duties by pointing him out as responsible for a fraud of USD 50 million.

KEEP READING:

Víctor Manuel “N”, former vice president of Cruz Azul affiliated with Billy Álvarez, was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office

How much did the FMF earn after fining Piojo Herrera, Vucetich and Aldo de Nigris

The key for Checo Pérez to be crowned world champion according to Helmut Marko