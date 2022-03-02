FIA statement after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: what will happen to Mazepin in Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin will be able to continue running in the Maxima (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The World Motor Sport Council of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) met in an extraordinary way to decide on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian participants from their competitions as a measure against the invasion of Ukraine. After a long meeting the authorities made a determination.

The decision of the entity that governs motorsports worldwide is that the runners will be able to compete, but without adopting the representation of their country, so Nikita Mazepin may be with the Haas team in Formula 1 in the 2022 season, whose activity will continue with the second trials to be held in Bahrain from March 10 to 12 and the following weekend with the start of the championship at the same Sakhir International Autodrome.

It should be remembered that the Ukrainian motoring federation had asked the FIA ​​to prohibit Russian runners from participating in races outside their country. “Prohibit everyone who has licenses issued by the Russian Automobile Federation and the Belarusian Automobile Federation from participating in all competitions outside the Russian Federation and the Belarusian Federation,” the request stated.

However, the FIA ​​​​allowed the Russians to compete, although in a neutral way, their cars will not be able to carry the flag of their country and in case one wins, the anthem will not sound on the podium either. What’s more, Russian Grand Prix canceled which was scheduled for September 25 at the Sochi circuit. In principle, Turkey sounds like a possible replacement.

FIA statement on the situation in Ukraine and measures against Russia

FIA COMMUNICATION:

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem today chaired an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) to discuss matters related to the current situation in Ukraine.

In his opening address to the meeting, the FIA ​​President said: “As you know, the FIA ​​is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock, and I hope that the current situation will be resolved quickly and peacefully. We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those who suffer as a result of the events in Ukraine. I would like to underline that the FIA, together with our promoters, acted proactively on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on Formula 1, Formula 2, WTCR and the International Drifting Cup. An updated version of the different FIA international calendars will be presented at the WMSC meeting in Bahrain for approval.

In accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, the members of the Council approved the following decisions that will apply with immediate effect:

Competitions organized on the territory of Russia and Belarus:

– No international/regional competition will be held in Russia and Belarus, until further notice.

– No flag/symbol or anthem of Russia/Belarus will be used in international/or regional competitions, until further notice.

The FIA ​​decided to cancel the Russian GP that has been taking place in Sochi (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

Pilots, competitors and officials:

– Prohibition for Russian/Belarussian national teams to participate in international/regional competitions.

– Drivers, individual competitors Russians/Belarusians may only participate in international/regional competitions as neutrals and under the “FIA flag”subject to a specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality, until further notice.

– Until further notice, no Russian/Belarussian national symbols, colors, flags (uniforms, teams and cars) should be displayed or anthems played at international/regional competitions

FIA Elected Officials/Members of Commissions:

– The representatives of the Russian/Belarussian members of the FIA ​​will have to temporarily withdraw from their functions and responsibilities as official members or from the commissions for which they were elected.

FIA International Sporting Calendar:

– At the proposal of the F1 Commercial Rights Holder, cancellation of the 2022 Russian F1 Grand Prix.

The FIA ​​President added: “I want to thank the members of the Council for their prompt action in deciding these measures in the interest of sport and peace. We stand in solidarity with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) and with the entire FIA ​​family in the country. The measures approved today recognize the authority of the FAU in Ukraine and are in line with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee. We have active conversations with our members as we continue to extend our compassion and support in their time of need. We sincerely hope for a peaceful solution to their intolerable difficulties.”

KEEP READING

Shock in the world of sports: a 19-year-old Ukrainian athlete died in the midst of the Russian invasion of that country

Footballer Claudio Spinelli spoke for the first time about his difficult escape from Ukraine: “I was going to sleep on the street”

The desperate story of Argentine soccer player Gerónimo Poblete: his family was stranded in Ukraine amid Russian attacks