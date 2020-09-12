Fiction and truth: Which characters in ITV’s The Singapore Grip are based on real individuals?

Truth and fiction come collectively in The Singapore Grip, ITV’s historic drama set in World Conflict Two-era colonial Singapore. Whereas most of our predominant forged of characters are fictional, the occasions that happen are very real – and so are most of the individuals concerned.

So who’s who in The Singapore Grip forged? Right here’s what you might want to know.

Are the characters fictional – or based on real individuals?

The Singapore Grip is based on the novel of the identical title by JG Farrell, and the overwhelming majority of Farrell’s characters are fictional: in actuality there was no Walter Blackett, no Matthew Webb, no Joan or Monty or Ehrendorf or Dupigny.

Nevertheless, a handful of key characters are based on real-life historic figures – notably the Generals and Commanders and Governors who seem all through the story, like Robert Brooke-Popham and Sir Shenton Thomas.

Screenwriter Christopher Hampton, who was pals with Farrell earlier than his premature demise, advised RadioTimes.com: “Sure, all of the army characters are [real]. He [Farrell] was a really, very conscientious researcher… given he solely wrote three large novels in his life, he spent a terrific period of time researching, and all of the army characters in the e-book are the real individuals, and all of their errors. Sightly burlesqued in a technique or one other by each of us.

“However mainly these had been the characters: Brooke-Popham who was the person in cost of Singapore who was recalled, and then Common Percival who ran up the white flag, and Brigadier Wavell who got here in to provide them Churchill’s message that they need to die somewhat than give up, which was not a really useful message at that stage.”

Who was Sir Robert Brooke-Popham?

Sir Robert Brooke-Popham (1878-1953), who’s performed by Sam Cox in the drama, was the Commander-in-Chief of the British Far East Command (i.e. the highest army chief) till he was changed a couple of weeks earlier than Singapore fell to Japanese troops. As Farrell writes him (and as Cox performs him), he’s a weak and indecisive chief who prevaricates on taking motion till it’s too late.

The real Brooke-Popham was an Air Power man, who served in the Royal Flying Corps through the First World Conflict and then steadily climbed the ranks, changing into Governor of Kenya in the 1930s. That was a put up he left at first of the Second World Conflict in 1939, and the next 12 months (on the age of 62) he was given the Commander-in-Chief function with duty for defence issues in Singapore, Malaya (now “Malaysia”), Burma, and Hong Kong.

Issues didn’t go properly, to place it mildly.

Brooke-Popham was not given any authority over the Royal Navy ships and troops in the world; he had inadequate planes and anti-aircraft funs to mount an aerial defence; army sources had been directed elsewhere, and he was missing in tanks. His plan to guard Malaysia, Operation Matador, was a failure of botched timing and restricted British forces – although to what extent this was Brooke-Popham’s fault, or the fault of the highest brass in London, is a matter for debate.

Because the Japanese advance continued, a call was made to exchange Brooke-Popham who appeared close to nervous collapse. That call was lastly carried out in December 1941 on the top of the battle for Malaya, with Lieutenant-Common Sir Henry Pownall taking up the job.

Shortly afterwards, on 15th February 1942, Singapore fell to the Japanese. Brooke-Popham bore public blame for the defeat, and lived the ultimate decade of his life largely in retirement.

Who was the real Common Percival?

Common A Percival, who’s performed by Richard Lumsden in the drama, commanded British Commonwealth forces in Malaya and Singapore. He was the one who needed to give up to Japan.

Having served in the First World Conflict, Percival (1887-1966) went on to combat in Russia and Eire in the interwar a long time. (His behaviour in Eire is the topic of explicit controversy, and he has been accused of being sadistic and vindictive in the direction of the Irish.)

Through the years he rose up the ranks, and in April 1941 was despatched off to Malaya to turn into Common Officer Commanding (GOC). He set about coaching his troops and making an attempt to ascertain defences, however on eighth December 1941 – an hour earlier than the assault on Pearl Harbour which introduced the USA into the warfare – the Japanese launched its assault on Malaya.

The Japanese superior quickly, and Percival was pressured to order a basic retreat. Lastly, after Japanese troops landed on Singapore island and closed in on the town, Percival agreed to give up. As pictured above, he personally marched underneath a white flag to the Outdated Ford Motor Manufacturing facility for the assembly to barter the give up, which occurred on 15th February 1942. The query of how far he was culpable for the autumn of Singapore has been hotly debated.

After the give up, Percival was held as a prisoner-of-war Singapore, Formosa, then Manchuria. He later campaigned for compensation for former POWs.

Who was the Governor, Sir Shenton Thomas?

Sir Shenton Thomas (1879-1962), performed by Martin Wenner, was the final Governor of the Straits Settlements.

After a sequence of administrative and management roles across the British Empire, he was given the Governor function in 1934; this was a civil authorities function somewhat than a army put up, not like the opposite figures we’ve mentioned to this point.

The Governor had been set to retire 5 years later, however stayed on after the outbreak of warfare. Thomas turned chairman of the native defence committee, however struggled to get state governments to play ball with the army forces.

On the eve of Common Percival’s give up, Thomas had knowledgeable London that Singapore couldn’t realistically maintain out in opposition to the Japanese. He was proper, and after the give up he was taken as a prisoner-of-war.

Who was Common Wavell?

Common Wavell (1883-1950), performed by Mark Tandy, had a protracted and assorted army profession. He comes into our story when he’s made Commander-in-Chief of “ABDACOM” American-British-Dutch-Australian Command.

It was to Common Wavell that Churchill wrote in January 1942: “I need to make it completely clear that I anticipate each inch of floor to be defended, each scrap of fabric or defences to be blown to items to stop seize by the enemy and no query of give up to be entertained till after protracted combating among the many ruins of Singapore Metropolis.”

This was very dismaying to the individuals on the bottom, and Wavell telegrammed again detailing the true state of British defences. Churchill later moderated his stance.

In a single notable incident in 1942 (5 days earlier than the give up of Singapore), Wavell was getting ready to board a flying boat. He stepped out of a workers automotive, however failed to note (due to his glass left eye) that it was parked on the fringe of a pier; he plunged straight downwards, broke two bones in his again, however survived. That is translated right into a memorable scene in the novel.

Did Blackett and Webb Ltd actually exist?

No! However many corporations similar to Blackett and Webb actually existed. They usually had been very priceless to the British Empire.

As Professor James Hagan and Professor Andrew Wells put it in their paper on The British and rubber in Malaya, “To advertise a affluent rubber trade in Malaya was a unbroken precept of British imperial coverage in the 40 years earlier than the start of World Conflict II.

“Malayan rubber plantations weren’t solely a supply of appreciable wealth for British corporations and their shareholders; they supplied the British Authorities with a strategically important product in instances of warfare, and in instances of peace one which earned priceless abroad credit. The good well being of Britain’s stability of funds depended in no small measure on exports of Malayan rubber.”

The Singapore Grip airs from Sunday 13th September at 9pm on ITV. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information. You should buy JG Farrell's The Singapore Grip on Amazon now.