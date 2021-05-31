Fida Gill Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Fida Gill is a budding actress who hails from Chandigarh. She effectively finished her debut Tollywood mission Spouse, and I which launched in 2019 underneath the directional credit of Gssp Kalyan. In that film, Fida shared her display area with Surya Akondi and Gunnjan. She additionally has operating revel in within the Punjab movie trade.

Fida Gill Biography

Identify Fida Gill
Actual Identify Fida Gill
Nickname Fida
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning 1997
Age 23 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Sikhism
Instructional Qualification ECE graduate
College Kendriya Vidyalaya
School Thapar College, Patiala
Leisure pursuits Song and Dance
Beginning Position Chandigarh, Punjab, India
Fatherland Chandigarh, Punjab, India
Present Town But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Fida Gill’s Authentic Social Profiles

fb.com/Fida-Gill-222891511431004

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/fidagillofficial

Attention-grabbing information about Fida Gill

But to be up to date

Films Checklist

Fida Gill Photographs

Right here’s the collections of new footage from actress Fida Gill,

