Fida Gill Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Fida Gill is a budding actress who hails from Chandigarh. She effectively finished her debut Tollywood mission Spouse, and I which launched in 2019 underneath the directional credit of Gssp Kalyan. In that film, Fida shared her display area with Surya Akondi and Gunnjan. She additionally has operating revel in within the Punjab movie trade.
Fida Gill Biography
|Identify
|Fida Gill
|Actual Identify
|Fida Gill
|Nickname
|Fida
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|1997
|Age
|23 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Sikhism
|Instructional Qualification
|ECE graduate
|College
|Kendriya Vidyalaya
|School
|Thapar College, Patiala
|Leisure pursuits
|Song and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Chandigarh, Punjab, India
|Fatherland
|Chandigarh, Punjab, India
|Present Town
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Fida Gill’s Authentic Social Profiles
fb.com/Fida-Gill-222891511431004
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/fidagillofficial
Attention-grabbing information about Fida Gill
But to be up to date
Films Checklist
Fida Gill Photographs
Right here’s the collections of new footage from actress Fida Gill,
