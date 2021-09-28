Fidel Kuri, former owner of Red Sharks, was linked to the process for possible fraud

Fidel Kuri was linked to the process for possible fraud (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Sunday afternoon, the former owner of the Club Deportivo Veracruz team was linked to the process, Fidel ‘N’ for its possible responsibility in the crime of fraud. According to the first reports from the authorities of the State of Mexico, the businessman will also be investigated for his possible relationship in an economic fraud that amounts to more than 139 million pesos.

From the courts attached to the Toluca Judicial District, in Almoloya de Juárez, the judge of the Judicial Power of the State of Mexico (PJEM) held the hearing of the former owner of the Veracruz team who was disaffiliated from the First Division of Mexico and dictated his connection with the crime of which he is accused.

It also determined a period of two months so that the investigation pertinent to provide evidence of the alleged participation of Fidel ‘N’ with the crime, or where appropriate, the refutation of his responsibility through the evidence that his defense may present.

Until then, the Mexican businessman will remain in custody with the reason for preventive detention in the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of Almoloya de Juárez, where he was admitted since last September 20. So the process will be carried out from the prison.

Arrendadora Internacional Azteca, S, A. de C. V, a subsidiary of the TV Azteca company, was in charge of carrying out the legal complaint, which would be the main victim of the fraud committed. People say that the estimated amount used to support the team of the Red Sharks in the First Division of the MX League and pay a debt that it had with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

On the other hand, according to the information card of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the defendant’s defense showed different evidence to rule out his possible relationship with the crime, from documents to testimonies. There were a total of 9 tests, however, the judge in the case decided that Fidel ‘N’ should be kept in custody as a precautionary measure.

It will be for November when more details of the case are known, the deadline on which the investigation period ends. Notably the events involved date from May 20, 2019, as mentioned at the hearing; months in which the crisis of the team began to emerge because they could not add achievements in the Mexican tournament and economic problems began to appear.

In addition, the judicial authorities explained to both parties that they have the right to file an appeal to the binding order, which was determined this Sunday, in a span of three business days. That is until Wednesday, September 29 it could be appealed.

Part of what was specified in the hearing, the affected company signed a loan agreement with the promoter Deportiva del Valle de Orizaba, AC, which was directed at the time by the accused; He also served as the owner of the Veracruz club.

On that occasion they agreed to a contract in which Fidel ‘N’ requested a loan for 139 million pesos, which he would have to pay in June 2019. By not paying the amount in the agreed term, a new extension was agreed for the 10th of December of the same year, but it was not covered either.

Previously, Fidel Kuri was an active member of the now extinct team of The Sharks of Veracruz and he looked for different income so as not to disappear to the club; However, in December 2019 the Veracruz squad was discharged from the Mexican First Division and with that his registration was revoked.

