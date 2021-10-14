Fidel Kuri, former owner of Sharks, could get out of jail if he pays 100 million pesos

Fidel Kuri Grajales could leave prison and continue his judicial process in freedom (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On September 26, the former owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, Fidel Kuri, for their possible involvement in the crime of fraud. He entered the Almoloya de Juárez Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center on September 20. Now, on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the businessman could continue his process in freedom.

According to a statement from the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, disseminated by sports journalist Ignacio Suárez, it was detailed that the former owner of the late Liga MX team his precautionary measures would be changed, so he would have the right to access a bond that gives him permission to continue your process at liberty.

Fidel Kuri was the owner of the soccer team “Red Sharks of Veracruz” of Liga MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

A judge attached to the Judicial Branch of the State of Mexico, of the Almoloya de Juárez courts would be in charge of modifying the situation of Fidel “N”, who has been imprisoned in the Toluca penitentiary for several weeks. The person involved would be allowed access an economic guarantee equivalent to 100 million Mexican pesos after the defendant’s last hearing was held.

According to the first reports, it is expected that the former politician will cover the payment in the next few days, once the transaction is completed the authorities would let him leave the prison and he would be subject to periodic visits to continue the investigation of your case, in addition to you will be forced to stay within the country.

In the information card shared by Ignacio Suárez, the conditions under which the former owner of the Veracruz club could leave the penitentiary and would be subject to comply with them in order for his release to proceed.

Fidel “N” would be subject to periodic visits to continue the investigation of his case (Photo: Twitter / @ FiscaliaCDMX)

“In a hearing to review the precautionary measures, the judge decided to change the preventive detention justified by:

* Display of an economic guarantee amounting to the amount of $100,000,000.00 (one hundred million pesos 00/100 mn).

*Periodic presentation, once a week, before the general director of the State Center for Precautionary Measures stating that his arraigo is a domicile From Mexico City.

*Prohibition to leave the country without judicial authorization, which must be communicated to the Secretary of Foreign Relations having to deliver to said court the passport issued in his name ”.

The former owner of Veracruz could follow his process from domiciliary rooting (Photo: Twitter / @ FiscaliaCDMX)

It should be remembered that on September 26 Kuri “N” was linked to the process for his possible responsibility in the crime of fraud; The former politician will be investigated for his probable relationship in an economic fraud that amounts to more than 139 million pesos, where the affected party is the Arrendadora Internacional Azteca, S, A. de C. V, a subsidiary of the company TV Azteca.

Part of what was specified in the hearing when it was linked to the process, the affected company signed a loan contract with the promoter Deportiva del Valle de Orizaba, AC, which was directed at the time by the accused; The money involved would have been used to pay off debts of the sports club and pay the Mexican Football Federation and prevent the extinction of Los Tiburones.

In December 2019, the Veracruz Club was discharged from the MX League and disappeared (Photo: File)

It will be for November when more details of the case are known, since it is the deadline on which the investigation period of the case will end. The allegations and probable acts of fraud date from May 20, 2019, as mentioned in the hearing in September.

The date coincides with the months in which the crisis of the former team was highlighted and it began to have internal problems, since it could not obtain the points and victories demanded by the institution and the fans. The discontent of the players was later evidenced and they demanded non-payments, in December of the same year, the Veracruz Club was discharged from the MX League.

