Fidelio Movies, Karlakum Film Unveil ‘Double’s Dilema’

Scorching off its announcement of strategic co-production alliances for movie and TV with Gaumont and Spain’s Planeta and Amor y Lujo, Colombia’s Fidelio Movies has linked up with Karlakum Film in Turkey.

In its newest worldwide collaboration, Fidelio associate Mauricio Leiva Cock is partnering with Esra Saydam, founding father of Karlakum Film, to adapt Murat Menteş’ greatest vendor “Double’s Dilemma” into an eight-episode TV sequence.

The present follows an albino orphan named Nuh Tufan who confidently strikes via Istanbul’s underworld because the chief of the small, but profitable felony group generally known as Black M-Company. When his greatest pal invents a machine that may print hyper lifelike masks that permit the wearer to appear to be anybody they need, the eyes of the mafia and the streets of Istanbul will begin being attentive to what the 2 pals can do with such revolutionary tech.

This high-end idea thriller seems to be set to drive into darkish comedy and sci-fi, at all times sustaining a social commentary within the line of “Mr. Robotic” or “Cash Heist.” The advanced construction of Menteş’ novel permits the co-creators so as to add aptitude with Gondry-esque imagery and increase on its wealthy lore for following seasons.

Above all else, the alliance marks a gathering of unbiased productions from southern areas of the world that stress the nice worth that lies in collaboration, each when it comes to manufacturing and in introducing new voices to the worldwide market.

“With different growing nations there’s a thematic affinity and we are able to collectively enhance our narratives” mentioned Leiva-Cock

He added. “To us, it begs the query: How can we keep away from telling the identical tales and as an alternative take dangers in Latin America? How can we inform new tales with the amount and high quality with which they’re made in Europe and North America?’”

“I really like to supply by way of worldwide collaboration, bypassing the primary highways. I don’t want to succeed in out to Colombia via North America or Europe, we are able to construct our personal bridges,” mentioned Saydam, a Berlinale expertise whose work as a director and producer have been seen at festivals resembling Raindance and Warsaw.

She went on: “I really feel near South American tradition, particularly in our household values. I feel it may be in our DNA. What we’ve got in frequent is that typically Western tradition limits how we’re portrayed. We’re at all times proven as unique, however typically we don’t wish to be seen that manner.”

Because the century leaps ahead in technological phrases, new generations of filmmakers in growing nations, raised in a globalized tradition that provides them entry to all sorts of audiovisual content material, now perceive that their voices are louder and extra fascinating when put collectively.