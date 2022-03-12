Fierce criticism of a Ukrainian tennis player to the Russians: “It hurts me when I hear them say that their main problem is not being able to transfer money”

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk made a fierce criticism of her Russian colleagues.

In the midst of Russia’s non-stop invasion of Ukraine, a young Ukrainian tennis player named Marta Kostyuk He attacked his Russian colleagues for their response to the conflict between the two countries, stating that the calls for peace are not enough either given the seriousness of the situation. to their 19 yearswhile playing the tournament Indian Wellsthe player made a deep reflection.

“Honestly, in the state of mind that I am in, it was very hard to go out on the court.he claimed Kostyukwho currently ranks 54th in the WTA world ranking, who advanced to the second round of the American event with a win by 6-7, 7-6 and 7-5 about the belgian Maryna Zanevskaalso born in Ukraine.

“I didn’t know what to expect from myself, I didn’t know what to expect from my body. When I woke up this morning I thought: ‘I’m not going to do it, I can’t win’commented after the duel in which he saved two match points and took the victory.

Kostyuk blasted the tennis world for its reaction amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his statements, Marta Kostyuk pointed directly at his Russian colleagues: “It is very disappointing that no Russian player has come to tell me that she is sorry to see what her country is inflicting on mine.. More Ukrainian civilians have died than soldiers, and among them children… it’s terrible. A player sent me a text message. Another came to chat with me, but no one gave me support or asked me how I was doing. It is shocking”.

The young tennis player from Kiev He did not hesitate to expose his feelings in one of the hardest moments of his incipient professional career. “It’s not about politics, it’s about human beings. It hurts, it hurts when I get here and see these players, when I hear them say that their main problem is not being able to transfer their money or that kind of thing. It’s unacceptable,” he said. Kostyuk.

Kostyuk and Zanevskawho was born in the Ukrainian city of Odessa but has represented Belgium since 2016, exchanged a long hug after the match. ”Her parents are in the Ukraine. They are in a quieter area, but everyone is afraid. I told him that he had played amazing and that everything will be fine. Our parents are going to be fine”, commented the winner.

Marta Kostyuk disagreed with the measures taken by the ATP and the WTA in the face of the war.

Regarding the response of the tennis authorities to the Russian military offensive, which has generated condemnation from a large part of the international community, March Kostyuk disagreed with the measures taken compared to those of other sports. The tournaments of ATP and the WTA that were going to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended and the International Tennis Federation banned both Russia like Belarus participate in the qualifying rounds Davis Cup and the Copa Billie Jean King.

Instead, tennis players from both countries can continue to compete individually in World Cup events. ATP and the WTA, although without the flag or other national symbols. ”I do not agree with the measures that have been taken. Look at the other sports, look at the great sports, what they’ve done, that is. You can’t be neutral on this.”, he concluded Kostyuk.

