Fierce crossover between the bosses of Mercedes and Red Bull in the middle of Verstappen’s battle against Hamilton for the Formula 1 title

When only five races remain for the definition of the Formula 1, the 2021 championship is on fire. Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ tournament by only 12 points (287.5 against 275.5) and Mercedes leads constructors cup in fight with Red Bull. But beyond the track duels that we have seen repeatedly so far this year between the protagonists of the category, there are two other characters who do not stop facing each other.

In the run-up to the Mexican Grand Prix, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner faced each other again for the definition of the title. The first to speak was the director of Mercedes, who in an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail It was very hard against his fellow stallion and rival on the track. “About what he says that I feel pressured, no, not at all,” said the face of the team of the Silver Arrows.

“I feel like he is one of the protagonists of a pantomime, part of the Formula 1 circusAnd for me, as a part of me, as a team owner, it’s great that I generate these kinds of stories, but it’s irrelevant. People have a microphone in front of them or a camera on top and they start to behave like little actors, like in Hollywood”Said Wolff, who also made an analysis of the current situation of the category and how it tries to generate news beyond the races.

“It is good that they fill in the blanks and that they create a show. It’s great for sports and for Netflix, because they want to record people, not just what happens on the track. People have realized that they are named if they say controversial things and appear in the media”.

For his part, Horner was quick to reply to the Austrian CEO of Mercedes. “I was quite flattered to be called a protagonist, if you are looking for what the definition of that means, I think you also need an antagonist to have a protagonist”said the Red Bull strongman.

“But it’s about what happens on the track and I think it’s a great competition between the teams. There are no limits, it is a wall of pits against a wall of pits, drivers against drivers, engine suppliers against engine suppliers, chassis against chassis, and that is fantastic ”, he analyzed in the face of the last dates of a compelling championship that has Verstappen and Hamilton in the eye of a confrontation that already had several duels on the track.

The most memorable was at the Italian Grand Prix, in Monza, when the seven-time world champion came out of the pits and, on the first chicane of the circuit, he did not give the Dutchman room to turn. Both pilots went to the leca and the Red Bull car passed over the Mercedes. The Brit was not injured thanks to the Halo.

Waiting for what will happen in Mexico, then there are four competitions. The Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos next week. Then the Big circus He will travel to Qatar (November 21) and then enter the last two races in Saudi Arabia (December 5) and Abu Dhabi (December 12).

Regarding the definition, Wolff spoke of the historical accidents in the F1 definitions and did not rule out that something similar happens between Max and Lewis. The Mercedes team director said that it is possible that these last days of the championship will see coalitions like those of old times of the category. “If we hit the Abu Dhabi stage with title chances between us, whoever is in front will try to do the same as in the Senna and Prost years.”, he predicted.

