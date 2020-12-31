Fierce fire in the famous Dajukou valley of Manipur, sight coming from Kohima

Imphal / Kohima: A massive fire broke out in the famous Dajukou Valley on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing great damage to the environment. The valley – a popular tourist destination, is famous for seasonal flowers and biodiversity. The raging fire in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. Also Read – Home Ministry declares Nagaland a ‘disturbed area’, AFSPA law will remain in force – know what it means …

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday night, “It is very unfortunate that one of the most beautiful places in Manipur has caught fire in the forest of Dajukou Valley.” It probably started from Nagaland about 2-3 days ago and moved towards us. ” Also Read – Manipur was known for rebellion, bandh and blockade, but now militant organizations have joined the mainstream: Shah

Wildfire at Dzuko Valley Officials and villagers could not enter the burning areas as the scale of fire is too large with strong winds and there is no proper equipment it may be difficult to control by manpower. The grasses are dry, More manpower are sending with equipment. pic.twitter.com/2RrDRfEDov Also Read – To escape the cold, the whole house burnt with fire, mother and three children burnt alive, you should also take care of these things – N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 30, 2020

“The grass is dry, more manpower is being sent along with the equipment,” the Chief Minister said, adding that strong winds are making it difficult for the villagers to take any steps to control further spread of fire.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Officers and villagers cannot enter the forested areas of the Dajukou Valley, because the scale of the fire is too large with strong winds and no proper equipment to control it by manpower be difficult. Grasses are dry, shipped with more manpower equipment.

Very unfortunate, that a wild fire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful place in https://t.co/KHO56WZKZv probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side. It is likely that the fire might even reach Mt.Iso areaToday, pic.twitter.com/lvdxZDOhaU – N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 30, 2020

In Kohima, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) officials said a massive fire broke out for an unknown reason. “The amount of damage from the incident is yet to be ascertained. The raging fire in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. An NSDMA official said that due to strong winds, the fire is likely to move towards the main valley. The official said that they consider the need of helicopters of the Indian Air Force to extinguish the fire.

are doing.

Some reports said that volunteers from the Southern Angami Youth Association, a Nagaland-based organization engaged in protecting the valley, arrived early Wednesday to assess the cause and damage of the fire in the iconic valley. This valley is situated at an altitude of 2,452 meters above sea level.