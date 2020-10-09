General News

FIESTAR’s Jei Rings In Her Wedding Day By Sharing Gorgeous Wedding Dress Photos

October 9, 2020
FIESTAR’s Jei is tying the knot at present!

On October 9, Jei will likely be marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend of a bit over a yr, making her the primary member of FIESTAR to get married. The day earlier than her wedding ceremony, the idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to share a few beautiful images from her wedding ceremony picture shoot.

Posting images of herself in two stunning wedding ceremony clothes, the idol-turned-actress wrote, “Lastly, tomorrow is the day!! Thanks a lot to the individuals who labored arduous to assist create an exquisite wedding ceremony and delightful wedding ceremony images!! Let’s all keep sturdy till tomorrow!!! I’ll put up images little by little after the ceremony is over.”

Congratulations to the completely satisfied couple!

Watch Jei in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company” with English subtitles beneath:

