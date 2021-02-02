FIFA 21: EA expands UEFA exclusive license and game will hit Google Stadia

FIFA 21 is coming to Stadia in March, and EA has expanded its exclusive license to UEFA content, including Champions League and Europa League competitions.

A press release from Electronic Arts reveals that FIFA 21 is coming to Google Stadia on March 17, 2021, as part of EA’s plan to make FIFA games accessible on more platforms. That comes alongside the expansion of launch regions for FIFA Online 4, a free downloadable version of the main game currently only available in Asia. The company is also working on “multiple mobile proposals in development” under the FIFA brand.

Furthermore, the news also included the announcement of a multi-year license extension negotiated between UEFA and EA Sports. And this secures the exclusive license for the FIFA saga of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup tournaments in the game. EA was first licensed by UEFA in 2018, closing Pro Evolution Soccer’s 10-year association with the organization.

According to EA, the FIFA franchise has sold more than 325 million units during its lifetime. Also, we recently learned that FIFA 21 was the best-selling game of 2020 (in physical format) in Europe. And also, with a lot of advantage over the two titants that follow: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, both exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

In other Google Stadia news, Google recently revealed that it will be shutting down its internal gaming studios in Los Angeles and Montreal, affecting 150 employees. On the other hand, the company has stated that they will continue to bet on including great content on their platform, as well as that they will continue to strongly support the streaming video game industry.