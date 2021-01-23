FIFA 21 was the best-selling game of 2020 (physical format) in Europe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the big winners of 2020 in terms of sales. And it has probably also been one of the games with the most social impact in a time when we have been confined to home. But, this time, it has not managed to win the award of the best-selling game of the year (it has little lacked).

We are talking about global sales in Europe and in physical format. And it is that according to a new report, FIFA 21 it would have been the title that would have sold the most physical copies last year. And data from up to 19 different European countries have been counted.

The information, echoed by Gamingbolt, comes from GfK Entertainment, which usually tracks sales in Europe, and which has published statistics with the best-selling games of 2020 in physical format and in the European territory.

In this way, the top 3 has been made up of the aforementioned FIFA 21 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch), which continues to enjoy great commercial health. And if we take into account the data in countries in which FIFA 21 has not won (which are few), we can say that in France, the winner has been Animal Crossing.

Europe’s top 3 video games of 2020 were #FIFA21, #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and #MarioKart 8 Deluxe. This is the outcome of a special crossplatform evaluation undertaken in 19 countries. @eafussball @animalcrossing @NintendoDE https://t.co/m8pPczY6VD pic.twitter.com/4R3yaZsYWn — GfK Entertainment (@gfkentertain) January 21, 2021

Other interesting exceptions are the presence of The Last of Us – Part 2 ranking first in countries like Russia. Or Minecraft doing the same in Finland. Obviously, the results could be different if digital units were counted (whose sales have also grown in 2020). But the overall winners would probably remain the same.