FIFA 22 and Nintendo Switch are the highlights of 2021, and the year hides some curiosities

There are still a couple of weeks left until the Top Most Popular Games of 2021 to finish settling.

2021 has been the most uncertain, and this feeling has also been transferred to the world of video games. However, we have managed to entertain ourselves with a good handful of titles, and that has given some very interesting consumption patterns. We already knew that FIFA 22 and Nintendo Switch would star in the year, but the first data on the most popular games of 2021 reflects all the sales dance that we have experienced.

Christopher Dring, a journalist for Gamesindustry, shared the first 2021 sales data on Europe Through his Twitter account, so we can already get an idea of ​​what the preferences of the players have been during the last 12 months. In this sense, Nintendo Switch has attracted the gaze of all kinds of audiences, but PS5 could overtake the hybrid in the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Farm Simulator 22 outsells other titles like Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension ApartIn terms of video games, FIFA 22 undoubtedly leads in much of the European territory thanks to sales that already exceed those of FIFA 21. On the other hand, the European Top 10 has the presence of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, while the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl do not enter the list because their number of sales (separately) do not reach the heavyweights of the year.

The Dring thread also comments on interesting facts about each platform, which leaves us with a Metroid Dread located in the position 23 on the Nintendo Switch charts, the popularity of FIFA 22 and Spider-Man dominating the PS5 panorama and an Xbox ecosystem where Forza Horizon 5 shines on the fourth position. But the thing is not only about powerful titles, since the journalist also comments some curiosity about the sales of 2021, as we see with a Farm Simulator 22 whose sales exceed those of games like Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart or the already mentioned Forza Horizon 5.

These data already reflect certain consumption patterns in the gaming community, but Dring recalls that there are still a couple of weeks for the Top to settle completely, so we can find last minute surprises. Of course, 2021 has given us moments to remember, and that is why we have compiled some of the best adventures of the year for you to try as soon as you have a chance. However, from the writing of 3DJuegos we are already looking towards 2022 with dreamy eyes, something that you can read in a special where we discuss the most anticipated deliveries for each member of the house.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: FIFA 22, Nintendo Switch, Europe Sales and 2021.